Percy Sayles Resigns as Flagler County’s Deputy Administrator Amid Toxic Dynamic Between Petito and Commission

Last Updated: Feb. 11, 5:48 p.m., with Percy Sayles comments.
Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito stunned the County Commission at the end of Monday evening’s meeting when she announced that Percy Sayles, whom she’d hired away from the fire services as her deputy county administrator barely three months ago, has resigned. The resignation highlights the ongoing toxic relationship between the administration and the board, and the fracture within the administration, leaving Petito isolated as the commission continues to seek new leadership.
Petito did not say when he had resigned, but by the time she announced it to the commissioners, the news was actually five days old. Sayles had tendered his resignation in a one-page letter to Petito dated Feb. 4. Sayles’s resignation is effective March 3.
“It is with mixed emotions that I submit my resignation from my position at Flagler County,” Sayles, 57, wrote. “As I reflect on my career, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside such an incredible team and to serve the citizens of Flagler County. Throughout my 33 years of public service, encompassing both my military and local government service, I have dedicated myself to making a positive impact on the communities I served.”
Speaking at the end of a four-and-a-half hour meeting during her manager’s reports, Petito said Sayles’s “departure represents a significant loss to our organization as he has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication and leadership throughout his tenure. His contributions have had a lasting positive impact and he’ll be greatly missed.”
Neither Petito nor Sayles gave a reason for the resignation, though Sayles in his letter hinted at it clearly: “I have often heard it said that you will know when it’s time to call it a day, and I now understand the truth in those words,” he wrote. “There is a natural life for all things, and I feel confident that this is the right moment for me to step down.”
The resignation announcement may have stunned the commissioners at that moment, but not surprised them, as the working environment between the commission and the administration has been little short of toxic, and had been so even before the death of Jorge Salinas, the former deputy county administrator killed with his wife in a car crash in early October. Petito had been at odds with a majority of the commission. Salinas had provided a buffer, and was managerially joined at the hip with Petito.
Sayles has always been his own man: around four years ago–according to a person familiar with the situation–he almost walked off the job as deputy fire chief, frustrated with interference from Don Petito, the former fire chief, whom he felt was still meddling into the running of the fire service through Heidi, Don’s wife. Sayles was convinced to stay.
In an interview on Feb. 11, Sayles said that account is inaccurate. “I’ve never had any issues with him,” he said of Don Petito. “There was a point where I thought I might leave. It was more related to the fire department needing attention and resources, and I wasn’t sure there was any plan for that.”
Like Salinas, Sayles was beloved wherever he went and had very good rapport with the commissioners. But the working dynamic, people familiar with the situation said, was different between him and Petito, especially as a majority of the commission made it very clear last month that it wanted Petito gone from the top spot.
Commissioner Kim Carney attempted to fire Petito at the Jan. 12 meeting. She had the full support of Pam Richardson and, in principle, had the support of Commission Chair Leann Pennington, but Pennington was uncomfortable with the timing and the method of Carney’s move, while Commissioner Andy Dance strongly objected to the attempted firing at the end of a late-night session, without the item being on the agenda.
Richardson had made an oblique reference to compassion during the discussion. “I think the compassion works both ways too,” Dance had said. “I think it’s terrible timing, as we do escape tragedy and haven’t even given Percy really a chance to get acclimated and to show his strengths. Talk to the people in Fire Rescue. There’s not a single person over there that can say a bad thing about that man, and we haven’t even given him a shot yet.”
Those remarks said as much about the timing of the attempted firing as they did about where Sayles stood: his name had not once come up during the discussion about getting rid of Petito, either as a possible successor or as an interim. It essentially let him know that the commissioners trying to fire Petito were not really interested in Sayles as a successor. That, compounded with the continuing deterioration of the dynamic between the administration and the commission, along with a sense of being overwhelmed by the work, may have led him to conclude that, as he put it in his letter, “you will know when it’s time to call it a day.”
The resignation is yet another blow for Petito, who has maintained a stoic, nose-to-the-grindstone approach throughout even as the grief of losing Salinas has continued to weigh on her. Sayles’s letter concluded on warm reflections for his colleagues and an endorsement of Petito as the leader of “dedicated public servants.” But he may also have felt that even if he’d stayed, his one escape hatch back to the fire services had closed the day before the attempted firing of Petito, when Fire Chief Michael Tucker named Daniel VanDeusen the permanent deputy fire chief, the position previously held by Sayles.
On the other hand, Sayles–whose nobility has never been in question–could also have been opening a path for Petito’s soft landing. The commission majority has made clear that it wants Petito gone, but not gone entirely. Pennington wants Petito to stay in the administration. She is only a few years away from retirement. Sayles vacating the deputy position that Petito could return to now gives both the commission and Petito a less abrasive way forward.
Sayles in the Feb. 11 interview said it was clear to him the commissioners “want a different leadership structure and I’m part of that structure.” Though he feels highly productive and effective, and is at a point in his career where he has “a lot to offer” still, he aid if I can step aside and facilitate that,” meaning the change at the top, “then by all means.” He noted: “I am not seeking anything additional. I am looking to retire.”
The County Commission has scheduled two daylong “retreats” at the south-side Nexus library in March and April to attempt to work through its own difficult dynamics and bridge what has been a deep gap between Carney, Richardson and Pennington on one side and Dance and Commissioner Greg Hansen on the other. To get there, however, the commission also knows it will have to find new leadership, since Pennington’s grace period for Petito is not open-ended, though Sayles’s departure has now made that more difficult. It is not clear, for example, who would step in for Petito should she go on vacation or resign.
Comments
Taxpayer says
Petito, needs to go, she is not fit to be a leader in Flagler County… Pennington is a liar and Andy dance is a snake!!!! Petito is looking for someone to take the fall for her… she has been building the good old boy system…. Mr sayles wasn’t going for it…
Marty says
The administration wouldn’t allow him to help a fix issues. He wasn’t going to stay where he couldn’t be of real use and change. Nice guy and should have never taken that role.
Good move! says
Smart man, Sayles is a man of honor and integrity, I’m sure he saw many things he didn’t like or could agree with. Sometimes you have to know when to fold them. Obviously Sayles does!
MICHELLE says
LEANN PENNINGTON & PAM RICHARDSON & ANDY DANCE, IF THIS IS NOT YOUR SIGN TO GET RID OF PETITO THEN EACH OF YOU DESERVE EACH OTHER. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!! VOTE HER OUT NOW!!!
Taxpayer says
Why isn’t any of the comments being posted by Flagler live???? They only post what they want…
Not surprised says
We thought Petito was to go, what happenned????? Mr.Sayles would have
made a great county administrator. Thsi is what happens in such a toxic
environment, we lost a great person and still have the toxic one!
just wait for it says
Mr. Sayles didn’t drink the kool-aid, he is a man of honor and integrity. I believe he really did think he would be able to make a difference for the best, not only for the employees but the residents too. This is very sad and a big loss to the county.
JimboXYZ says
I wouldn’t be shocked to read & learn of a plan, a safe landing zone or safe harbor somewhere else that flows without missing a paycheck ? And hat would probably be a month of a transitional that needs to be executed for a seamless transition even for an interim fill for the vacancy that we’ve all seen occur ? Was any tension a bluff & Percy Sayles made that happen & call any bluff of toxicity ? As for Petito, she’ll hang on, ride it out to her retirement ?
Here we go again says
Why does Pennington still want Petitio to stay in another role? Couldn’t Petito just continue the toxic environment?
Ray W. says
A 24-year San Diego sitting Republican city council member first elected in 2002 just switched party affiliation to the Democratic Party, stating that the Republican Party now is “beyond redemption.”
Make of this what you will.
Just my thoughts says
The more we read about Flagler County Commissioners the less we can trust their leadership in Flagler County. It seems like none of them are able to manage this county properly when they are constantly backstabbing each other.
It is time us taxpayers request them all be on probation and ask we vote for all new commissioners for the best interest of our tax dollars.
Stop the mudslinging and do the job our taxpayers are paying you or resign. Right now, I am not trusting any of their decisions until they all get their acts together.
I think it is time taxpayers get to vote on any of further moves they make in our county.
Point of view says
Amen !! Good God this is so very clearly a problem with them more than anyone else. This constant backstabbing and fighting is an embarrassment to this county and it is really below the standards for which they gave themselves all those raises.
Jay Gardner says
The county admin carry’s out the commissions wishes as opposed to making decisions. If you don’t like the direction of the county, see your commissioners. Mrs Petito does not need to go. She works well with staff, cities and with the constitutional officers. The commissioners need to promote a better environment. Mr Sayles is not leaving because of Mrs Petito and anyone who says so did not speak with him.
Ed P says
Jay,
Thanks for speaking up. Refreshing to hear a rational perspective from a county official without an axe to grind.
My thought is, we need to hear directly from Percy himself.
If an exit interview were to be conducted by either Heidi or the commissioners the public speculation still would not be satisfied.
The truth and facts for his resignation would probably help the county immensely.
Mort says
The lack of leadership coming from the three ladies is appalling. Ms. Carney has appointed herself Chairman, while Ms. Richardson just sits there, thanking her constituents…for what? Ms. Pennington, learn to lead. You are not a novice at this.
The problems with this commission are not being caused by the County Administration.
Using Common Sense says
Moylan, Petito, and Sieger have fostered an environment of poor decisions, bully behavior, and disregard for rule of law that have cost Flagler County and the tax payers millions of dollars in law suits, loss of property value, violations of rules and regulations, decisions made without BOCC approval, and complete disregard for the safety, health, and welfare of the residents of Palm Coast, Bunnell, and Flagler County. They need to be FIRED before they cause any more damage.