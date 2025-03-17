Patient Attack of 2 Staffers at AdventHealth Palm Coast Highlights Dangers Facing Health Care Workers

Rolfe A. Troup, a 33-year-old resident of Palm Coast’s R-Section who two years ago completed a probation sentence for assaulting his stepfather, was arrested again on Friday after allegedly assaulting two staffers at AdventhHealth Palm Coast Parkway, where Troup had been taken under a Baker Act. He faces two first-degree felony counts, each with a maximum penalty of 30 years.









The assault highlights the generally little known reality that health care workers suffer some of the highest rates of workplace violence and injuries of any profession: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Healthcare workers accounted for 73 percent of all nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses due to violence in 2018,” the last year for which numbers were available. Violence has been increasing almost every year since 2011. A 2024 survey by National Nurses United, the nation’s largest nurses union, found that almost half of nurses reported an increase in workplace violence in their unit over the previous year, and that eight in 10 nurses experienced at least one type of workplace violence within the past year.

“Working in an intercity Emergency Room (Level 1 Trauma),” a Florida nurse quoted in the report states, “I’ve been sprayed with OC spray from someone trying to flee the Emergency Room. I’ve been knocked over by a patient fighting against lifesaving care. I had another time a family member of a trauma victim lunge at me…. Spit on because a relative died and they took it out on me. I’ve had many episodes and they are getting worse.”

The incident took place at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway Friday morning. Troup had been admitted there at 3 that morning. He was assigned a “safety sitter” since he was under a Baker Act–the involuntary hold on an individual who is threatening harm to self or others. Troup is autistic and deaf in both ears. He was assigned N.L., a 20-year-old man, as his sitter starting at 6:30 a.m. Troup requested to go to the bathroom. N.L. escorted him. On the way there, Troup veered and tried to leave the hospital through the ambulance bay exit. N.L. tried to talk him into staying in the hospital, but did not restrain him. Troup ignored him.









When N.L. took out his cell phone, Troup allegedly grabbed it out of his hands and “weaponized it,” according to his arrest report. N.L. attempted to radio for help, creating distance between himself and Troup, who closed the distance and started striking N.L. in the face and shoulder. L.L., a 24-year-old staffer, heard the call for help and made her way to the scene, screaming for Troup to stop. Troup allegedly turned toward L.L. and struck her in the face with the phone, causing her to fall backward to the ground. At that point N.L. grabbed Troup and forced him to the ground, getting help from other staffers to get Troup under control.

Troup ended up with a laceration to the head, and was treated for it, discharged, and placed under arrest. He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on hospital personnel and booked at the Flagler County jail, where he was being held on no bond.

Neither staffer received visible injuries, but both were “actively admitted into the hospital for treatment,” according to Troup’s arrest report.