Palm Coast Songwriters Festival Set for April 30

Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches, the City of Palm Coast and the Flagler County Cultural Council are teaming up to kick off the 2025 Palm Coast Songwriters Festival – and celebrate the grand reopening of Daytona State College’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus Amphitheater – with a special charity show on Wednesday, April 30.









The kickoff event at the amphitheater features recording artist and songwriter Michael Ray – originally from Eustis, Florida – joined by fellow songwriters Josh Phillips and Brock Berryhill, along with a lineup of Nashville hitmakers including Wynn Varble, Matt Alderman and Karen Staley, plus rising local talent Ashley Estevez.

A portion of ticket proceeds from the April 30 event will benefit the Flagler County Education Foundation, supporting scholarships for students attending Daytona State College.

The Palm Coast Songwriters Festival, sponsored by Daytona State’s Mike Curb College of Music, Entertainment & Art, runs from April 30 to May 4 and features an all-star lineup of more than 45 hit songwriters with more than 175 No. 1 hits to their credit and offers an exclusive and intimate experience like no other.

The songwriters featured in the kickoff event have penned everything from timeless classics to today’s chart-toppers – spanning decades of musical excellence. During the show they’ll share the stories behind the hits and perform them live. Here’s a sample of the standout songs written by the talented artists taking the stage:

· Michael Ray – Recording artist and songwriter with hits like “Think a Little Less,” “Her World or Mine,” and “Whiskey and Rain.”

· Josh Phillips – Hits include “Dirt Cheap” by Cody Johnson, “Angels Working Overtime” and “The Man He Sees In Me” by Luke Combs.

· Brock Berryhill – Hits include “Homesick” and “Good As You” by Kane Brown, and “What Happens In a Small Town Stays in a Small Town” by Brantley Gilbert.

· Wynn Varble – Hits include “Waitin On A Woman” by Brad Paisley and “Have You Forgotten” by Darryl Worley.

· Matt Alderman – Hits include “Can’t Have Mine” by Dylan Scott and “You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me” by Brett Young.

· Karen Staley – Hits include “Keeper Of The Stars” by Tracy Byrd and “Take Me As I Am” by Faith Hill.

Get your tickets now for this one-of-a-kind musical experience. For more details and information, visit www.PalmCoastSongwritersFestival.com.