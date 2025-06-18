Palm Coast Launches Government-Wide Risk Assessment to Drive Efficiency

In response to City Council direction and residents’ calls for continual advancements, the City of Palm Coast will conduct an Entity‑Wide Risk Assessment this summer. National consulting firm Plante Moran has been selected through a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process to lead the effort.

“The services that this firm is going to provide are unique in nature – they’re first going to do a deep dive into our organization before they offer any recommendations,” Tim Wilsey, Risk & Safety Administrator for the City of Palm Coast stated. “From an outside perspective, you have a firm that has experience in this, and they’re going to give their expertise in developing a matrix that can be used for years to come.”

The scope of the assessment includes evaluating current City capabilities and developing a framework the City can use to assess risk on an ongoing basis. Plante Moran will conduct interviews with key stakeholders to identify operational, strategic, financial, and compliance-related risks. Based on those findings, the firm will work with City leadership to prioritize risks, create targeted mitigation strategies, and recommend ways to align these efforts with the City’s long-term objectives. Additionally, the City will receive guidance on actionable measures that can enhance operational efficiency and improve services across all departments.

The assessment is expected to give City Council a clear, data-driven understanding of current and potential challenges, while also offering forward-looking solutions. By strengthening internal controls, improving service delivery, and reducing duplication or delays, the City will be better equipped to make strategic decisions that protect and enhance the quality of life for residents.