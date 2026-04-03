Palm Coast Restores Full Online Access To Detailed City Council Agenda Packets For Local Residents

Palm Coast government is once again providing full access to City Council agenda packets online, including all background materials attached to each agenda item, after the threat of a lawsuit by a public record activist forced the city–against its will, and to the detriment of tens of thousands of city residents–to pull the records from accessible public view.

Until around 2019, meeting agendas were available online and in person at Council meetings. That ended, making the full supporting materials reviewed by the City Council no longer as easily accessible. While the material fell under public record laws, those interested in accessing it had to request it as a public record, or have access to a link that made the documents available. The city was accommodating in that regard.

But the extra hassle was the result of a threat by a public record (and legally blind) activist to sue cities and counties that did not make their records accessible to the disabled. Flagler County government in 2019 paid $16,000 to settle one such lawsuit. Palm Coast didn’t want to go down that road. The potential threat prompted the city to preemptively end what had been routine web access to the records a few years ago.

With this update, residents now have access to the same comprehensive information provided to Council members several days ahead of all business and workshop meetings, with agenda materials now fully ADA-compliant in accordance with 2026 government standards for online PDFs. The upgrade is the sort of significant expense the city had to incur–not because of inflation, not because of population increases, as disinforming state officials might claim, but in compliance with record laws and fair access.

“Residents shared that having access to the full agenda packets was important to them, and we listened,” said City Manager Mike McGlothlin. “Our team worked diligently to make this information accessible and easy to understand, and we’re proud to now have it available directly on the city’s website for everyone to access.”

Agenda packets include the detailed information Palm Coast City Council members use to make informed decisions, assuming they read the material, which can be crushing in density and dullness: in Flagler Beach, former City Commission member Jane Mealy was famous for setting aside a full day before meetings to go over the stack. At times, it took more than a day. But her work showed: she was one of the better prepared local elected officials. She lost her seat last year. In Palm Coast, the reigning champion of the stacks’ close readings–based on the investigative granularity of the questions she asks during meetings–tends to be Theresa Pontieri, the vice mayor. But she has an advantage over her colleagues when it comes to reading prose duller than Ayn Rand: she’s a trained, practicing lawyer.

Residents now have access to the full contents of these packets, including staff reports, memos, correspondence and internal documents that explain each item, along with supporting materials like contracts, maps, and technical data that provide important context.

Packets may also include presentations, financial information showing potential budget impacts, and the full language of proposed ordinances and resolutions before any vote takes place. Each item is supported with background information to help residents better understand the topic and feel more prepared to participate.

For example, for the April 7 workshops, readers may now delve into the jubilance of learning that yes, the city may actually widen the insufferable intersection of Royal Palms Parkway and Town center Boulevard and (oh, there is a God!) even build a roundabout there, which would entirely eliminate one of Dante’s Palm Coast-specific circles of hell for drivers. (And hey, as long as you’re at it, the pot holes on that road are shortening the average age of cars faster than lifespans are being shortened by the current presidential administration.)

If that’s not enough of an agenda reading high, you can go on to the $362,000 master service agreement with RCM Utilities to fix a couple of lift stations, without which your daily gifts back to nature would never make it to their intended destination in one of the city’s two wastewater treatment plants. You could read, for example, that the deterioration of the lift stations–think of them as the subway stations that help your poop happily commute to its intended destination–“is primarily due to the age of the infrastructure and prolonged exposure to corrosive gases commonly present in wastewater environments, such as hydrogen sulfide. Over time, these conditions have caused degradation of the concrete surfaces within the wet wells, resulting in structural weakening and the potential for continued deterioration if corrective action is not taken.” (Blaise Ingoglia has no idea.)

Some of the same material may be included in workshop and business meeting agendas, since workshops are designed to give council members and the public a chance to vet and understand an item before it is voted on, usually within a week or two.

For all that, it is more likely than not that the usual stream of bombastic frequent fliers before the council at public-comment time will not have read a word of the material in question, and will continue to hew to favored assumptions and malicious disinformation, undermining the records’ purpose.

“This is about more than access—it’s about transparency and trust,” McGlothlin was quoted as saying in a release issued by the city. “By making these materials available, we’re giving residents a clearer, more complete view of how decisions are considered and ultimately made. We remain committed to open communication and continued collaboration with our residents, and we encourage them to stay engaged and keep sharing feedback that helps shape the future of Palm Coast.”

Or so the city hopes.

Agendas for upcoming meets can be viewed by going here and selecting “City Council.” Martinis not included.