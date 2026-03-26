Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia Brings Campaign-Style Attacks on Local Government Spending to Flagler County

Last Updated: March 27, 10:08 a.m.
Blaise Ingoglia, Florida’s chief financial officer, excoriated a room full of Flagler County government officials this afternoon at the Club at Hammock Beach, saying “government is spending too much, government is taxing too much,” and singling out Flagler County government for being proportionately the biggest wasteful spender in the state, according to an oversimplified methodology his office is applying to local government budgets.
Flagler’s officials didn’t say a word, took it, and applauded. The performance lasted 32 minutes. The officials seemed ready for a performance twice as long. None had known what government–county or municipal–Ingoglia would attack.
It was the latest in a series of Ingoglia appearances around the state, each following the same formula, each looking more like a campaign stop than a press conference as Ingoglia filled in blanks to localize the appearance through a script he’s been honing. His delivery was as flawless as a set piece.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ingoglia CFO last summer in place of Jimmy Patronis, who resigned to run for Congress. Ingoglia is running for the seat in this year’s election and taking the win for granted. “I’m going to be in this position for another eight years. So if you think I’m going away and all these are going to stop you are sorely mistaken,” he said.
“I’m not going to stop even with property tax reform,” he said with trademark in-your-face rhetoric. “If you think, just because of property tax reform, I’m going to go away, what do you think, I’m going to give governments a free pass? Heck no, I’m here to protect you guys. I’m not here to protect the government.”
The “guys” in the room were almost all government or party officials, including four of the five Palm Coast City Council members (an earlier version of this article had incorrectly reported that all five were there), three of the five members of the County Commission, three constitutional officers, two Mosquito Control District members–one of them the chair of the local Republican Party–a few former elected officials, and several local GOP operatives. Ingoglia’s office had invited them. (The event was not open to the public.) They all remained stone silent. The intended “guys” of Ingoglia’s message were beyond the three or four television cameras in the room and his audience on social media platforms.
For each appearance he focuses on a local government with a few sensational revelations, always reaching for large cards to flash with very large dollar figures he says show to what extent the particular local government has “blown through” spending norms. For Flagler County government, that figure was $59 million, once inflation and population growth are accounted for. Repeating a clearly well-rehearsed spectacle, Ingoglia flashed a big card showing the egregious figure.
“We take the base budget, we add inflation and population, and that is acceptable budget growth,” Ingoglia said. “So anything over what we think is acceptable budget growth, we are deeming as wasteful and excessive, because government should have never had the revenue in the first place. They should have never spent it in the second place, which means you should have never been taxed on it in the third place.”
His figures for Flagler were based on the general fund, which was $92.5 million in 2019-20, and is now $202.7 million. Adjusting for inflation and population growth of almost 30 percent, he said, the county “still blew past that number” by $59 million. He did not note that the county’s property tax rate fell, if modestly, in those six years, or that hardly any taxpayers show up or complain about the tax rate at budget time, belying his claim of taxpayer clamors across the state, or that the Sheriff’s Office’s budget grew by 87 percent (from $25.6 million to $48 million) in that stretch.
He did, however, stress that police and fire were exempt from the cost-cutting. But fire and police budget figures were not pulled from the calculations of Ingoglia’s so-called Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight, an agency he referred to today, in his speech or in the posters that framed him, only by its acronym: FAFO. Everywhere else in the country, and in most places in Florida, the acronym stands for the crass “fuck around and find out.”
The methodology, Ingoglia said, is borrowed from Colorado, which he described as the “poster child for fiscal conservatism.” In fact, Colorado’s general fund budget has increased 40 percent between 2019 and 2025, from $11.6 billion to $16.2 billion, according to the Urban Institute, a government think tank. Its population increased 7.1 percent in that period, and inflation increased 25 percent.
“I am glad the CFO recognized these issues and selected our county as an example of wasteful spending. It reinforces what I’ve been saying for some time: taxation cannot be the answer to every problem government identifies,” County Commission Chair Leann Pennington, who was in the audience, said afterward. “Several weeks ago, we took an important step by making changes in the county’s administration — a move I believe was necessary to begin addressing these challenges. I have a track record of reducing taxes,” among them eliminating the special assessment in Daytona North. She said projects she has championed drew on state and federal dollars, and has reduced the local tax rate every year (the rate fell 2.5 percent over the last four years). Pennington is running for reelection. “I’m doing my part, now hopefully we will get an Administration that will bring efficiencies and cost reductions to the table,” she said.
The reduction in tax rates that the commission enacted year after year was more symbolic than substantial, and in fact still amounted to tax increases, year after year, according to Florida law. The allusion to County Administrator Heidi Petito overlooks the fact that the administration could not have enacted any budget increases without the commission’s approval.
Ingoglia had as if preempted more critical responses by predicting and ridiculing what local officials would say to justify the spending.
Within hours of the CFO’s appearance, Flagler County government had issued a statement echoing what Commission Chair Leann Pennington had also said : that paying down debt and raising the county’s bond rating in the last few years was no small thing, and that, limited excesses aside–she referred to the Nexus Center, the new south-side library, as an expense that could have waited–the county was addressing challenges.
“Flagler County welcomes the opportunity to discuss fiscal efficiency and accountability because it is a value we also champion,” the county’s statement read. “Over the years, we’ve restructured and reduced debt, raised our reserves, and improved the bond rating to AA+, strengthening our fiscal position. Our 16-year record of national budget excellence and our award-winning Transparency Dashboards prove that we don’t just talk about accountability, we build it into every dollar we spend. We are proud that the state’s new 2026 transparency mandates (HB 1329) mirror the exact standards Flagler established years ago.”
Perry Mitrano, the chair of the Flagler County Republican Executive Committee, at first acknowledged that “you’ve got to toe the line, bring in the budget, it’s time,” said local officials have been doing a good job and will do an even better one–all but one of the county’s elected are Republicans–then, again changing course, said: “All the municipalities should take note. The CFO is right. Why are we paying constantly when there’s an opportunity to roll back the millage rate sometimes?”
He didn’t think the CFO’s message would necessarily hurt incumbents in this year’s election.
Palm Coast City Council member Theresa Pontieri attended, as did all her colleagues. She is running for a County Commission seat. “CFO Blaise Ingoglia’s concerns about local government spending are important, and government at all levels must take fiscal accountability seriously,” she said. “We owe it to our residents to thoroughly review any claims of excessive or wasteful spending and to do better.”
Comments
Endless dark money says
This the guy that let boot licking ron take 35 million from children’s welfare to use for Reich wing propoganda…
Chris Jackson says
I want to hear which commissioner is brave enough to actually propose the roll-back rate the CFO suggested.
DW in PC says
Does this calculation account for disaster response and recovery cycles, which create large but necessary spikes in spending?
How are restricted funds such as ARPA or state allocations treated in this model, given that they are legally required to be spent on specific purposes?
Where are statutory cost drivers like Florida’s minimum wage increases reflected, especially as they impact both county staff and contracted services?
And most importantly, what specific programs or positions are being identified as “waste,” or is this simply a formula comparing growth to a baseline without evaluating actual services?
By his own numbers, this comes out to roughly $9 million per year above the projected trend (and $48 million to “core” services).
At the same time, the proposal is to reduce county revenue by approximately $40 million per year. He stated that local government officials will say they have to cut services, but if the revenue cut is almost four times the amount they supposedly overspent, the positions don’t reconcile.
Jim says
DW in PC – well said!
This is just a politician running around claiming to want to reduce your taxes but not having any concrete plans or path to do so. His method of claiming overspending is so over-simplified that it can’t be taken seriously by anyone using common sense. Has our government overspent? Oh, yes. All government levels do so on a daily basis. But if you want to paint yourself as the savior, come to the table with plans and policies to implement. Bring to light all the spending that has been identified as wasteful. Until you can do that, you’re just part of the problem.
Linda says
And this problem wants to be elected the Chief Financial Officer for the state. God help the State of Florida.
Martin says
When asked for a link to or copies of this audit, Mr. Ingoglia has replied on his own website, “There is none.”
A state candidate for Chief Financial Officer has no copies of an audit yet makes these allegations?
Willy James says
Where are Joe Mullins and Ed Danko when we need them? This fiscal irresponsibility would never have happened on their watch! Hopefully, they will run again!
Jim says
Weren’t both those fellows on the city council and county commission during the time that the overspending occurred?
HA! says
the budget reviewed was literally Joe Mullins years on that board
Ed Danko, former Vice-Mayor PC says
Thank you. I’ve never voted for a tax increase, and I never will.
Merrill Shapiro says
Wait! Wbat? The State of Florida is missing $400,000,000 because students are taking vouchers to attend private, mostly religious schools and then enrolling in our public schools, and Ingoglia is telling us how to manage our money? Physician heal thyself!
Using Common Sense says
The days of laughing in the faces of constituents is over. It is time for REAL Transparency, ACTUAL Fiscal Responsibility, and a DOGE of Palm Coast and Flagler County by choosing candidates that represent the RESIDENTS and will STOP the wasteful spending!!!
Mavis says
Interesting subject, DOGE. I believe both the city and county have said, “bring it on.” As for transparency, all of these discussions and hearings are a matter of public record. Feel free to go to either website and look it all up. I am sure that former Commissioner Joe Mullins would be most happy to discuss the budget at any time.
Many are curious about who paid for this display of brilliance. Was it your tax dollars?
And so it goes says
two points to mention:
1. The majority of the budget reviewed was during the Mullins, Sullivan and O’Brien era
2. Jearalyn Denny and Joe Mullins booked the room for Blaise and the state and directed the CFO on how to handle his press release. What kind of buffoon is this CFO who takes his advice from a guy who tells cops he runs the county after doing 100 mph in his Ferrari and getting caught.
Keenan Hreib says
THHHHAAAANNNKKK YYYOOOOUUUU!!!!!
Waste not want not says
So we needed to be told that our local clown show is wasting money ? 😂
Greg says
Staley is treated like Jesus in Flagler county. It just seems impossible to so no to this sheriff. He sure has been building an empire with tax dollars. It’s just past due to stop ALL the wasted tax dollar spending. Buying junk buildings not needed, expanding beyond what roads can handle. The only thing that is reasonable is electric costs. Out of control politicians and realtors control the city and poor are made
Schister says
Unfortunately, everyone is scared to stand up to the Sheriff. He uses fear mongering amongst this older community and makes them believe we live in Compton. He uses social media to badger you if you disagree with him. I am a republican. If I disagree with him publicly, he would immediately call me a crazy democrat who hates the police. It’s a genius tactic that he uses to get all the monies he wants in the community.
Let’s look into the insurance rates on his new helicopter he was gifted. The upkeep on those things are extremely expensive to taxpayers. What does he need his own helicopter for? Eventually, somebody’s going to have to stand up to him because he does not need that enormous budget. If his budget is cut, I promise we will still be safe in Palm Coast. Don’t let him fear you into giving him money.
Marc says
This guy is the biggest waste of tax payer dollars out there. He is simply campaigning at our expense. Traveling the state to spew his one man show. His name is constantly echoed in the media, so he can take for granted he will win the next election. We payed for his entire campaign.
There’s the door says
If the Flagler County Commission is truly serious about cutting wasteful spending, they need to stop relying solely on department heads and upper management for answers.
The real insight is with the rank-and-file employees—the people on the ground who see the day-to-day operations, the inefficiencies, and yes, the waste that never makes it into official reports.
Instead of allowing managers and directors to circle the wagons and protect themselves with creative accounting and carefully worded explanations, the Commission should be actively seeking input from those lower-level employees who have nothing to gain by sugarcoating reality.
If transparency and accountability are the goal, then start by listening to the people who actually see where the money is going—not just those responsible for explaining it.
celia says
I could not agree more with your post! The reason why this county is wealthy enough to waste our hard earned tax dollars while cutting our services (elderly Alzheimer’s related illness affected and not maintaining the storm water swales and ditches or mowing the right of ways any longer in western Flagler county along 305, 2006 and others is orchestrated by departmental heads and yessed by commissioners. Palm Coast Ad Valorem yearly is forced to contribute to the county 45 cents of every dollar while Palm Coast only receives 23 cents to maintain 80 percent of our services. Of course we PC makes this county rich to afford castles to themselves, the latest one the millionaire Nexus Library a fortune now also to manage. County since 2019 asked for over 69 millions for the KFIN airport when we can buy a tkt to fly anywhere from it. While our roads are insufficient and not properly maintained and traffic safety deplorable. Do not attack Ingoglia for telling it like it is and what we all knew for a long time! We need change and elected ones that will govern for us first and will challenge the bias advise of some in these government administrations staff.
Mark Simon says
Statistics are great because you can pick and choose numbers to get the results which support your position. The Sheriff’s budget doubled but that figure wasn’t included. I wonder what other figures aren’t included in his calculations and what the real increase was during that time.
BIG Neighbor says
Beautiful point Mark! I’m having to choke down my own bias against anyone who can’t see the circus side show in this DOGE “big GOV’s the enemy, unless…”
No tax in Florida on owning a home….what simpletons. Get ready to for hard decisions like pay 5$ a gallon for gas or a candy bar.
Mort says
Well, it’s certainly not everyday that a Republican state official shows up to trash local Republican governments all over the state right before an election. Certainly not the brightest bulb in the box.
Deborah Coffey says
Are any of them the brightest bulbs in the box?
Cosmo says
Isn’t it kinda funny (or pathetic, or deplorable, pick one) that a blowhard Republican pinhead would present to a room full of “conservatives”, in an elaborate resort ballroom on the ocean no less (can’t make this stuff up), in a deep red county in a deep red state, an example of how government should really be run as presented by a deep blue state?
Folks you’ve seen it already in special elections around the state, and I think there’s an awakening come November in Florida.
“Could it be I’m not as attractive as I think I am?”
– Elaine Bennis
Beth says
Not one member of the “press” asked a single question… Maybe that’s why it didn’t seem like a press conference…
FlaglerLive says
There’s no point in validating a pre-determined performance with questions that would fuel more supercilious posturing. We weren’t there to report, not play a role in a show.
Ed P says
Realize the math is extremely strong on the presentation. Mr Ingoglia is correct.
Unfortunately, no one will “force” the reductions or the changes. Finger pointing or trying to off load the problem upon any one person (commissioners or department heads) is not the solution.
If the 59 million dollars being over spent in the budget is not creativity/surgically removed, it will cause more than bruising to the county.
Anyone who is incapable of understanding that Flagler County has to lean into tourism and establishing a commercial tax base should willingly accept major cuts at all levels.
You just can’t get more for less, or even the same for less. We will get less for less.
Mavis says
Did he provided a link to or copies of this audit? Inquiring minds would like to know. According to his own website there isn’t one.
Interesting but certainly not very credible. Likely as credible as those who brought him here.
Villein says
Commission Pennington brags about cutting taxes for Daytona North. What services were reduced or eliminated in conjunction with those cuts, or did the costs just get spread to the rest of the County tax payers?
I don’t think any of these elected officials have the slightest idea what they’re doing. There’s no plan for the growth, and not even for maintenance until the wheels fall off. I don’t know who the CFO is but I won’t be voting for anyone in Tallahassee that thinks they can dictate what my community can do. He didn’t even get elected, he’s just a Ron appointee.
DW in PC says
The messaging is focused on convincing voters that local government has “wasted” money, with the goal of building support for a major cut to property taxes.
Long time residents should understand that the property tax elimination will increase overall costs. Property taxes are only one part of how local government is funded. If a large portion of that revenue is removed, many services will be eliminated, and the cost of core services gets moved into special taxing districts, higher fees, and increased sales taxes. And these costs can increase every year.
If revenue is reduced at that level, local governments are left with fewer options. Core services compete for limited funding, and many things residents take for granted completely end or are drastically scaled back with alternative funding sources like fees or special districts.
When local funding is reduced to that extent, decision-making can shift away from the community. Planning, zoning, and code enforcement become harder to sustain at the same level, and that means your community isn’t yours. It’s the state’s.
Crucially, by Ingolia’s own explanation, this “waste” figure was based on a broad formula tied to growth and inflation. It was not a detailed evaluation of programs, staffing, service levels, capital projects, or statutory cost drivers. It was simply a basic formula without any analysis whatsoever of challenges, programs, staffing, etc.
So, the scale doesn’t line up at all.
The claim is roughly $9 million in annual overspending. The proposal being pushed is a reduction of more than $40 million per year. That drop is a fundamental restructuring of local government, and that means we lose what little connection and voice we thought we had with our local government.
At that level, this conversation can’t be about efficiency. It is about changing what local government is able to do at all. And if voters are going to be asked to make that decision, they deserve a clear, honest explanation of the tradeoffs, including the very real possibility that some residents will end up paying more for fewer services.
Wash,rinse,repeat says
So by omission the sheriff bloated budget and helicopter don’t count,just costi wonder if moldy buildings and sand dumped into the ocean count ?
R.S. says
The message appears to be too simplistic. Exonerating people from taxation does not solve problems. As long as we have homeless people with a life expectancy of 47 years, we’re not doing enough for the community. And our various stopgap measures are simply too expensive and too few to make a real difference. People since prehistorical antiquity have excelled because of collaborative living. I wonder why we had to descend into such moral decay of selfishness by being indifferent to the plight of the poor.
Ed Danko, former Vice-Mayor PC says
FLAGER TAXGATE! Florida CFO say 59 Million in taxes wasted by Flagler! I was the only elected in the room that NEVER voted for a tax increase. This is shameful and irresponsible behavior on behalf of our Country Commissioners. Palm Coast is just as bad. Now, “Tax $ Spend” Theresa Pontieri wants to be elected to County Commissioner. ￼Say NO to her and tax increases!
Skibum says
Yes, Danko, say it out loud! Tell all of us locals how inept republican controlled city and county officials are at safeguarding and handling OUR taxpayer dollars! We need someone to come down from D.C. as well and “audit” Tallahassee with the same vigor, unmasking and reporting on all of the corruption and waste of state taxpayer dollars, including the secret accounts controlled only by the republican governor that he won’t share with citizens or open up for review.
Reveal all of the fraud from his wife’s charity, where refunds of tax dollars were funneled NOT to reimburse taxpayers as they were supposed to, but to instead prop up his wife’s personal pet project and then trying to convince the legislature to not investigate him, saying it was money well spent!
Florida taxpayers, no, VOTERS, need to keep hearing over and over again how corrupt republicans are when voters decide to elect them! Go ahead, admit the obvious!
We just hope the people of Florida are listening and will hear the message next time they enter the voting booths to make their choice for who they think will represent them best. That is NOT republicans!!!
Really? says
Dude you’re a nut. Why were you even in the room? You’re irrelevant. You brought every single development in the election since 2019 into this county. You voted for all that growth and growth costs $. Dumba**
Lynne says
Can someone explain to me why an outsider (albeit someone from the state government) had the right to come into our county, or any county, for that matter, and tell us how to manage our budget? What would have been vastly more helpful would be an offer to provide some workshops in fiscal planning.
Martin says
Why am I not surprised to see Denny and Mullins at it again? Trouble follows them like a dark stink cloud. One thing is for sure. This CFO isn’t bright enough to hold office if he is hanging with those two. He is campaigning with state money, and that is against the law.
This wasn’t a press conference, it was a campaign stop.
Tiredofthebull says
What a blowhard. Another Desantis dipshit appointee. Vote them ALL out!! Big waste of time and money.
Paul Larkin says
Two things come to mind related to this current discussion about spending- #1- the fact that our Government is collectively Trillions of dollars in debt barely gets talked about these days and #2- What does it says about our social priorities that we pay professional athletes multi-milliondollar salaries but we cannot agree to fund Traffic controllers at our Airports not to mention addressjng the basic needs of the homeless and our elderly population…and I will add a third item- Do we care about the fact that we are currently contaminating our Natural World and our own bodies with one use plastic…it is predicted that there will be more plastic than fish in our Oceans by 2050.. yes I am sounding an Alarm!!!