Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia Brings Campaign-Style Attacks on Local Government Spending to Flagler County

Last Updated: March 27, 10:08 a.m.

Blaise Ingoglia, Florida’s chief financial officer, excoriated a room full of Flagler County government officials this afternoon at the Club at Hammock Beach, saying “government is spending too much, government is taxing too much,” and singling out Flagler County government for being proportionately the biggest wasteful spender in the state, according to an oversimplified methodology his office is applying to local government budgets.

Flagler’s officials didn’t say a word, took it, and applauded. The performance lasted 32 minutes. The officials seemed ready for a performance twice as long. None had known what government–county or municipal–Ingoglia would attack.

It was the latest in a series of Ingoglia appearances around the state, each following the same formula, each looking more like a campaign stop than a press conference as Ingoglia filled in blanks to localize the appearance through a script he’s been honing. His delivery was as flawless as a set piece.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ingoglia CFO last summer in place of Jimmy Patronis, who resigned to run for Congress. Ingoglia is running for the seat in this year’s election and taking the win for granted. “I’m going to be in this position for another eight years. So if you think I’m going away and all these are going to stop you are sorely mistaken,” he said.

“I’m not going to stop even with property tax reform,” he said with trademark in-your-face rhetoric. “If you think, just because of property tax reform, I’m going to go away, what do you think, I’m going to give governments a free pass? Heck no, I’m here to protect you guys. I’m not here to protect the government.”

The “guys” in the room were almost all government or party officials, including four of the five Palm Coast City Council members (an earlier version of this article had incorrectly reported that all five were there), three of the five members of the County Commission, three constitutional officers, two Mosquito Control District members–one of them the chair of the local Republican Party–a few former elected officials, and several local GOP operatives. Ingoglia’s office had invited them. (The event was not open to the public.) They all remained stone silent. The intended “guys” of Ingoglia’s message were beyond the three or four television cameras in the room and his audience on social media platforms.

For each appearance he focuses on a local government with a few sensational revelations, always reaching for large cards to flash with very large dollar figures he says show to what extent the particular local government has “blown through” spending norms. For Flagler County government, that figure was $59 million, once inflation and population growth are accounted for. Repeating a clearly well-rehearsed spectacle, Ingoglia flashed a big card showing the egregious figure.

“We take the base budget, we add inflation and population, and that is acceptable budget growth,” Ingoglia said. “So anything over what we think is acceptable budget growth, we are deeming as wasteful and excessive, because government should have never had the revenue in the first place. They should have never spent it in the second place, which means you should have never been taxed on it in the third place.”

His figures for Flagler were based on the general fund, which was $92.5 million in 2019-20, and is now $202.7 million. Adjusting for inflation and population growth of almost 30 percent, he said, the county “still blew past that number” by $59 million. He did not note that the county’s property tax rate fell, if modestly, in those six years, or that hardly any taxpayers show up or complain about the tax rate at budget time, belying his claim of taxpayer clamors across the state, or that the Sheriff’s Office’s budget grew by 87 percent (from $25.6 million to $48 million) in that stretch.

He did, however, stress that police and fire were exempt from the cost-cutting. But fire and police budget figures were not pulled from the calculations of Ingoglia’s so-called Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight, an agency he referred to today, in his speech or in the posters that framed him, only by its acronym: FAFO. Everywhere else in the country, and in most places in Florida, the acronym stands for the crass “fuck around and find out.”

The methodology, Ingoglia said, is borrowed from Colorado, which he described as the “poster child for fiscal conservatism.” In fact, Colorado’s general fund budget has increased 40 percent between 2019 and 2025, from $11.6 billion to $16.2 billion, according to the Urban Institute, a government think tank. Its population increased 7.1 percent in that period, and inflation increased 25 percent.

“I am glad the CFO recognized these issues and selected our county as an example of wasteful spending. It reinforces what I’ve been saying for some time: taxation cannot be the answer to every problem government identifies,” County Commission Chair Leann Pennington, who was in the audience, said afterward. “Several weeks ago, we took an important step by making changes in the county’s administration — a move I believe was necessary to begin addressing these challenges. I have a track record of reducing taxes,” among them eliminating the special assessment in Daytona North. She said projects she has championed drew on state and federal dollars, and has reduced the local tax rate every year (the rate fell 2.5 percent over the last four years). Pennington is running for reelection. “I’m doing my part, now hopefully we will get an Administration that will bring efficiencies and cost reductions to the table,” she said.

The reduction in tax rates that the commission enacted year after year was more symbolic than substantial, and in fact still amounted to tax increases, year after year, according to Florida law. The allusion to County Administrator Heidi Petito overlooks the fact that the administration could not have enacted any budget increases without the commission’s approval.

Ingoglia had as if preempted more critical responses by predicting and ridiculing what local officials would say to justify the spending.

Within hours of the CFO’s appearance, Flagler County government had issued a statement echoing what Commission Chair Leann Pennington had also said : that paying down debt and raising the county’s bond rating in the last few years was no small thing, and that, limited excesses aside–she referred to the Nexus Center, the new south-side library, as an expense that could have waited–the county was addressing challenges.

“Flagler County welcomes the opportunity to discuss fiscal efficiency and accountability because it is a value we also champion,” the county’s statement read. “Over the years, we’ve restructured and reduced debt, raised our reserves, and improved the bond rating to AA+, strengthening our fiscal position. Our 16-year record of national budget excellence and our award-winning Transparency Dashboards prove that we don’t just talk about accountability, we build it into every dollar we spend. We are proud that the state’s new 2026 transparency mandates (HB 1329) mirror the exact standards Flagler established years ago.”

Perry Mitrano, the chair of the Flagler County Republican Executive Committee, at first acknowledged that “you’ve got to toe the line, bring in the budget, it’s time,” said local officials have been doing a good job and will do an even better one–all but one of the county’s elected are Republicans–then, again changing course, said: “All the municipalities should take note. The CFO is right. Why are we paying constantly when there’s an opportunity to roll back the millage rate sometimes?”

He didn’t think the CFO’s message would necessarily hurt incumbents in this year’s election.

Palm Coast City Council member Theresa Pontieri attended, as did all her colleagues. She is running for a County Commission seat. “CFO Blaise Ingoglia’s concerns about local government spending are important, and government at all levels must take fiscal accountability seriously,” she said. “We owe it to our residents to thoroughly review any claims of excessive or wasteful spending and to do better.”