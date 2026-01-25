Florida U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost Assaulted by Racist Maga Supporter

Florida U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost was assaulted while attending an event at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Friday night, according to a statement he posted on X.

“Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay. Thank you to the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident,” he wrote.

Police arrested Christian Joel Young, 28, for aggravated burglary, assaulting an elected official, and assault, KUTV reported in Salt Lake City. He also allegedly assaulted a woman at the venue, the station reported, citing police documents, telling her, “You are the kind we are going to deport.”

The attack happened at the High West Distillery during a party hosted by CAA, the talent agency, Variety reported.

“We strongly condemn last night’s assault and abhor any form of violence, harassment, and hate speech.,” the Sundance Film Festival said in a statement. “While the incident occurred at a non-Festival-affiliated event, such behavior is intolerable and against our values of upholding a welcoming and inspiring environment for all our attendees. “The safety and security of our festival attendees is always our chief concern, and our thoughts are with Congressman Frost and his continued well-being.”

Frost, 29, is a Democrat elected to the House in 2022 from the 10th Congressional District, which includes most of Orlando. He is the son of a Puerto Rican mother of Lebanese descent and a Haitian father and was adopted at birth by a Cuban immigrant and her Kansas-born husband, according to his congressional page. He has made battling gun violence a signature issue and was instrumental in the creation of the the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention during the Biden Administration. President Trump shut down the office the day of his inauguration in 2025.

The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security has been aggressively raiding and deporting undocumented immigrants, most of them without a criminal record, across the country. The incident came amid heightened activity by federal immigration authorities, most notably in Minneapolis, Minn. On Saturday, agents killed a 37-year-old man whom officials believe was a U.S. citizen who lived in Minneapolis. Video of the shooting was captured by observers and posted to social media.

It was the third shooting by immigration officers in the city in three weeks – and the second to end in death.

–FlaglerLive and Florida Phoenix