Killing Renee Nicole Good and Stand Your Ground

Imagine if Jonathan Ross and Renee Nicole Good were not ICE agent and protester in the encounter that led Ross to shoot and kill Good on a Minneapolis street on Jan. 7, but rather two Florida civilians in a road-rage confrontation in a Palm Coast parking lot.

The rage is more Ross’s than Good’s as he complains that she’s blocking him in. Good tells Ross she has nothing against him and begins to drive off after Ross’s friend intervenes. Ross, who for some reason decides to position himself near the front of Good’s Honda Pilot, feels threatened, pulls out his gun and fires three shots, killing her. Because it was three shots rather than one, he’s charged with second-degree murder.

He invokes Stand Your Ground, the law that grants a person both the right not to retreat when threatened, and immunity if the person uses deadly force to stop a perceived threat. It’s then the prosecution’s burden to prove that it was not self-defense. If a court grants the Stand Your Ground argument, the charge against Ross is dismissed and the case closed. No appeal, no further hearings, no trial.

Stand Your Ground is the self-defense standard most favorable to the person who commits an act of violence in self-defense. Hearings are notoriously subjective and ultimately rely not on a jury but a single judge’s decision. I don’t have scientific proof of this, but my impression from covering courts almost since the law was enacted–and made more absurd in 2017, when the burden of disproving self-defense was shifted to the prosecution–is that judges hate the law. Reasonable judges don’t like subjectivity, they don’t like shortcuts, they don’t like to preempt juries. Stand Your Ground does all three.

I covered two Stand Your Ground hearings in seven months last year, one of them granting the attacker’s motion, the other rejecting it. With all due respect to a judge I admire and have found almost flawless otherwise, I thought one of the decisions was wrong. I say this only to suggest that, even where the judge in my view got it right, had either case gone to juries, it would have been a tossup. Had the two cases been the subject of an experiment, putting each to a half dozen different juries, I’m pretty sure the juries’ verdicts would have split evenly, even in Flagler County.

Here’s where the judge didn’t go wrong: the decision in each of those two local cases was not based on a single act of aggression. It was based on the totality of circumstances surrounding the incidents. The judge applied the standard Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan did last May, in a unanimous decision about police shootings.

“The question here is whether that framework permits courts, in evaluating a police shooting (or other use of force), to apply the so-called moment-of-threat rule used in the courts,” Kagan wrote. “Under that rule, a court looks only to the circumstances existing at the precise time an officer perceived the threat inducing him to shoot. Today, we reject that approach as improperly narrowing the requisite Fourth Amendment analysis. To assess whether an officer acted reasonably in using force, a court must consider all the relevant circumstances, including facts and events leading up to the climactic moment.”

The standard is no less applicable in Stand Your Ground situations, though it often is not applied, again because that law upends the reasonable standards of self-defense. The problem is not the murkiness of some self-defense cases. It is the transformation by Stand Your Ground of self-defense from the self-preservative act it has been for centuries of common law into an act of preemptive, lethal aggression if necessary. By removing the duty to retreat where and when possible, it not only returns us to the retributive justice of Hammurabi (an eye for an eye), but worse: Even in Hammurabi’s time, an eye for an eye was the deliberate verdict after the facts had been established. Stand Your Ground immunizes moment-of-threat vigilantism and justifies a life for an eye, or a life for nothing at all, as is usually the case. It fills graves where none would have been necessary while glorifying the killer in the name of a warped version of self-defense.

Ross as a civilian would have had a hard time winning a Stand Your Ground argument. It would not have been a tossup. Not with a dead woman and her pet dog in a car that had its wheels pointing away from him, copious video showing the car veering away from Ross, and Ross unhurt and vilifying the “fucking bitch” instead of rendering aid afterward while forbidding anyone from doing so, including a physician who was standing by and begging to check on Good. Even under the light most favorable to Ross, he would lose.

There is no federal Stand Your Ground law. Nor does Minnesota have a Stand Your Ground law. So in the real Ross-Good case, we’re back to the common law and the duty to retreat in a self-defense situation or, alternately for law enforcement, the reasonable use-of-force standard that applies. Reasonable force is part of a “continuum.” It doesn’t happen in a void. It is progressive, starting with deescalation and gradually intensifying if lesser means fail. Lethal force is the absolute last resort.

By definition, it is not a moment-of-threat consequence, but a culmination necessarily preceded by a series of ineffective steps. Ross may not have had a duty to retreat, but he had a duty to apply the reasonable-use-of-force standard, which may include tactical retreats–just as cops in Flagler County routinely abandon a car chase, which is a tactical retreat, if they judge the offender low risk and the chase too risky. Put more simply, Ross had the duty to retreat if the offender was not high risk and he’d make matters worse if he used force. The fact that you’re wearing a uniform doesn’t lessen your duty to apply those reasonable standards. It heightens them, because that’s what you’re trained to do: deescalate, not instigate. Public safety first.

Good was unarmed, was showing no aggression, had explicitly said she had nothing against him, and was carrying out what Americans thought was still the right of protest under the First Amendment. She may have been clumsy and overzealous, somewhat blocking traffic but not really, as cars passing by and her gestures to let them pass by clearly prove. She was endangering no one, threatening no one, taunting no one. Ridiculing an ICE agent is not a crime. If ICE agents have a chip on their shoulder, they shouldn’t be ICE agents. Scott Galloway in Notes on Being a Man writes “being a man… doesn’t mean letting other people walk over you, or whack you, but it doesn’t have to escalate. Ignore a potential skirmish and it won’t become one.” Ross was not whacked. He created the skirmish. He escalated. He cocked the moment of threat. Then he killed.

Ross is a 10-year veteran ICE agent with the benefit of a measure of immunity granted to all law enforcement agents in shootings and other use-of-force incidents against civilians. The immunity is not absolute, nor does it erase the normal standards of self-defense for himself or reasonable-use-of-force in any situation. But Ross was primed for revenge, and not just because he’d been dragged 100 yards by a car during an interaction with a Guatemalan in June: the country’s invasion by ICE’s paramilitary tactics is premised on a president who has repeatedly signaled that agents are untouchable, and on no-holds-barred vengeance for migrants’ “great replacement” of white Americans. Anyone who gets in the way is complicit and criminally interfering. Anyone who gets in the way is fair game. Good got in the way.

If the Justice Department were in the hands of an administration that respects the rule of law, Ross would at least be prosecuted–without interference from the president or other members of his cabinet–leaving it up to a jury to decide his fate. But the Justice Department’s methods are closer to those of Nicolas Maduro than, say, Robert H. Jackson or even Robert Kennedy (not the unvaccinated one). So that won’t happen, just as the crime scene was immediately corrupted when an ICE agent drove away in one of the vehicles involved and other agents trampled the scene. Instead, themselves corrupting the case, the president, his vice president and his homeland security chief turned Good into a terrorist worthy of Guantanamo Bay and Ross into their next saintly Kyle Rittenhouse.

Good was a mother of three, a lesbian, a poet, an avowed Christian and white, though it wouldn’t have made a difference if she were any other color braid in the fabric of America’s besieged pluralism. As with the murders of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Tyre Nichols, Laquan McDonald, Walter Scott, Oscar Grant and so many others, there is no gaslighting the killing on Portland Avenue. It may not have been murder. It cannot possibly be interpreted as any less than negligent homicide in the crucible of a terror state that sanctifies brutality first and questions never. In a state of siege, every moment is a potential threat, and every citizen its target.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.