Rescuers Pull Mark Anthony Smith, 40, Out of Submerged Car at I-95-Palm Coast Parkway Exit

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office got emergency calls around 6:50 p.m.: vehicle in the water. Not for the first time, a car had veered off an exit ramp at I095 and Palm Coast Parkway flipped upside down into the retention pond.
Mark Anthony Smith, a 40-year-old resident of Sedgwick Trail in Palm Coast, was the only occupant, though rescuers did not know that at first: there was a child seat in the back. Callers to 911 reported seeing the car flip into the water–and seeing no one come out.
It soon became clear that Smith, the driver, was entrapped.
Eight minutes later, with Flagler County Fire Rescue personnel, sheriff’s deputies and civilians in the water, Smith was brought out, unconscious. A body camera shows one of the rescuers immediately starting CPR as Smith was brought to dry ground.
Searchers continued frantically looking for other victims, since they had no way immediately to know if Smith was alone, and his driver’s license did not have an emergency contact.
“Thanks to everyone’s quick action and bravery, the driver was able to be located quickly and life saving measures were immediately given,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We pray the driver makes a full recovery. Thank you to the citizens who also jumped in to help.”
While Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, was placed on standby for a brief time, Smith was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast. It isn’t clear if he was later transferred to another hospital.
The interchange has been the scene of several dramatic crashes into retention ponds: in August 2017 a 28-year-old man ended up in critical condition when his car flipped into the pond off the southbound off ramp. The man’s brother was in the car and had minor injuries. Three years earlier a 53-year-old man lost his life when his car veered off the northbound exit lane onto Palm Coast Parkway, driving his car into the pond. There are no guard rails along the ramps.
Comments
debbie says
time for guard rail even though they may not be attractive.. they will help prevent these mishaps
Greta says
NO, People need to slow down and pay attention.
Jimbo99 says
From Google Maps street view, he went between trees spaced far enough apart. seems to be enough grassy area between the road & trees. Going too fast, not paying attention at the very least.Why he veered off the road is the mystery solving piece to the puzzle. Was traffic backed up & he had to drive off the road to avoid a rear end collision ? Was it a medical issue and he passed out for some reason ? Alcohol or drugs, sleep deprivation ?
Whathehck? says
I saw the submerged car right after the driver was rescued. How lucky we are to have police officers, firemen and bystanders willing to help. Best wishes to the driver.
Duncan says
I guess common sense is relative. But I think it’s time for guard rails.
Land of no turn signals says says
If this wasn’t a medical episode somebody is going have to explain this one to me.
TR says
Great work by all the people who rescued Smith. But why are people driving into the retention pond? I wonder if speed is the reason. I-95 is marked as 70mph but people do 80mph or better all the time.
Safety Matters says
Smh… I am not to judge anyone… But when things like these happen, sometimes speed is a factor due to loosing control of the vehicle. However, there should be guard rails along ramps. Sometimes the elderly cannot see well, especially at nightime or who knows … A sudden medical condition may impair a driver and loose control of its vehicle thus flipping into a pond/canal. If there were guard rails, there may be some protection.
Deborah Coffey says
It’s hard to believe that all those lives are not worth a guard rail? I hope this man will be okay.
Celia Pugliese says
Lets ask DOT to install guard rails in these retention ponds…to fend off speeders and safeguard their lives or their innocent passengers lives. Furthermore our sheriff needs to post surveillance traffic units around the area of Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive, Old Kings Road and Clubhouse Drive as often like last night around 10.45 to past 11 PM speeders were heard racing and raving their no silenced (free) exhaust pipes and waking me up like ten times…no so much the noise bother but the fear to hear them crash into some innocent wildlife, domestic pet escaped or other drivers. We need some traffic unit in that area of PC Pkwy from Cypress Point before and after the overpass on I-95 all the way to Hammock Bridge also at wee hours of the night, as this area sounds like the Daytona 500 Speedway Friday, Sat, Sunday and some weekdays like last night Monday. Testosterone rage should not be allowed at the steering wheel or handle.
C says
That just happened to me &hubby coming of 95 light turned green so traffic started going old man infront suddenly stop for pan handler always on corner we had to fast jump over towards that pond thought we were going there myself Lord scary take those panhandle s off the corners
Bad Tailgating and gators there! says
I Am often shocked when getting off that long ramp how people continue their 80MPH highway speed like all the way to the light! Aggressive drivers about to become a rear hood ornament on the back of my car, people should be off the gas on the ramp coasting to the light. on the other ramp last month I developed radiator hose leak coming home from Jax and had to stop on the ramp at Matanzas to fill my little water bottle I had several times with retention pond water and a 4 foot baby gator I didnt see just under surface in the weeds rolled and thrashed his tail and scared the daylights out of me, my flip flops are still buried in the mud jumping back from the waters edge so quick almost had a heart attack.
Land of no turn signals says says
Forget the guard rails start removing licences.
Mr bob says
I see this a lot when a car goes into a lake ,pond body of water . Police, fire ,ems, citizens all want to jump in and help. That is a a good thing. But if you do these police etc.. should put on protective nose plugs to keep that water from.enterumg into the nasal canal. Read the following: Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the (ameba )enters the body through the nose. Infection is rare and typically happens when people go swimming, diving, or put their heads under water in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers. Very rarely, infections have been reported when people cleanse their noses during religious practices or rinse their sinuses (nose) using contaminated tap water. Naegleria fowleri can grow in pipes, hot water heaters, and water systems, including treated public drinking water systems
JV says
People need to slow down – there’s no need to drive that fast on an exit ramp and guard rails aren’t going to stop a collision from stupidity.