The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: The first day of the penalty phase of Jermaine Williams’s trial begins this morning at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Last week a jury found Williams guilty of premeditated murder in the killing of his wife Yolonda in 2024. The same jury will hear evidence and decide whether to recommend death or life in prison for Williams. See: “Jury Finds Jermaine Williams Guilty of Wife’s Premeditated Murder in 22 Minutes; He Now Faces Death Penalty Phase.”

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260720

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Wrapping up the World Cup, the halftime show upstaged the Argentina-Spain final, but that wasn’t difficult to do: the third-place game, usually an ash heap of indifference, nearly upstaged the halftime show with that wonderful 6-4 England win over France (my allegiances were divided). Argentina had no business being in that final and showed it with that single shot on goal all game. Spain deserved the win, if by more than a goal. I’m not big on halftime shows, but when you mix Gustavo Dudamel, the Muppets, Coldplay, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and the kids from Staten Island’s P.S. 22 (the most diversity you’ll ever see out of Staten Island), you had me sold, ironies aside: here are all these artists singing and dancing love and care and psychedelic affection for everyone, and here’s Ubu Roi and FIFA’s Infantino, the world’s two most belching Krakatowas of corruption, hogging the stage during the trophy celebration. I could do without them. Onto Morocco, Spain and Portugal four years from now–and three South American nations too, where the first three games will be played to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in Uruguay, despite its own problems back then: the die was cast early, and was never broken. Just further dirtied. No doubt Luis Suárez will be part of the celebration, taking a bite out of that bath of nostalgia. But on the field, it’s a different world. On the field, we can still say: it’s a beautiful game. And on Sunday, the music scored the missing goals.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



