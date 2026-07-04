The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 4, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Independence Day Events in Flagler Beach and Palm Coast : The day’s festivities begin with the cherished Stars and Stripes parade down A1A in Flagler Beach starting at 9 a.m., presented by the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach. The parade will follow its traditional route from North 6th Street to South 6th Street along A1A in Flagler Beach, within view of the pier about to be demolished and rebuilt (along with that boardwalk). Following the parade, residents and visitors can enjoy the beach (remember that sunscreen) while indulging in the music and entertainment provided by DJ Vern of SURF 97.3 FM at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach. Day-long activities there include including hula hoops, corn hole toss, limbo, and a Kona Ice brain-freeze contest. The highlight of the day will be the Fireworks Over the Runways, hosted at the Flagler Executive Airport off of Fin Way in Palm Coast. The entire community is welcome to attend, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The fireworks display begins at 9:00 p.m. Details here.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260701

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notebook: When Ronald Reagan used the phrase “make America great again” in his first campaign in 1980, what period was he referring to? What period is Trump referring to? Ask any magazoid what period they have in mind when they imagine a better America, and the first answer is likely to be a glazed look. Americans don’t know their history. They’re not capable of comparing decades, or centuries. Not just Americans. Gaullism was a Frenchified version of maga before maga. The neonazi National Front of Jean-Mari LePen, rebranded National Rally to soften its fascism as it nears the French presidency next April–if Edouard Philippe can’t hold it together–draws its popular energy from the mythology of a better France, in a country that has never known a decade since the Gauls when its reactionaries didn’t mourn a better France. Other European countries’ rightwing shifts freebase nostalgia for nonexistent eras as ignorantly as any magazoid. Even if Americans knew their history, they’d have a hard time pointing to the “great” era they have in mind, if they want to make “again” stick. Reagan did not mean the 1960s, which he reviled: he crushed the protesters at Berkley’s People Park 10 years before DeSantis was born. He was just as dismissive of the civil rights era of the 1950s. He was elected on a promise to reverse the New Deal, so the 1930s and 40s can’t be it. The 1920s maybe? That decade has always been the lodestar of conservatives, a decade of Republican presidents, Howard Taft as chief justice, a Republican Congress, immigration stopped cold with that era’s equivalent of Muslim bans (yellow bans, back then, and Balkan bans, East European bans, Arab bans). It had its jazz, its cars, its Carousel-of-Progress‘s “great big beautiful tomorrow” of appliances and new material comforts, but was also the decade of Main Street and Babbitt, of KKK power, lynchings and Jim Crow, of Teapot Dome and other scandals of corruption run amuck in federal and state governments free of regulation, of Prohibition-drunk crime and record inequality. We can go further back, the decades of the obliteration of the Indian, the Civil War, slavery: which is it? Ask your magazoid friends–and not just them: ask nevertrumpers and liberals, too: which decade, exactly, would you like to live in other than this one? What version of your iPhone, what flatscreen TV size, what AI lure would you give up? Then ask: what got us here? The answer isn’t either or, but the dialectic of either or. It is the ongoing stew and clash of either or, without which we’re just another Saudi Arabia or Singapore. We decay only when we wish back for a greater time that never existed. That look back is the look away from our responsibilities and callings today, from who we are now, not who we once were and thankfully cannot ever, should never be, again. The phrase make America great again is its own condemnation. It is all blinders and contempt. It is phrased in aspiration. But it seethes with nihilism.

Now this:





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