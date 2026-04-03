The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 3, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Good Friday closures: Schools are closed (for students, but not faculty), many government offices, including Palm Coast government and courts, are closed in observance of Good Friday.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: County Commissioner Andy Dance on last week’s claims by Florida’s CFO about overspending in Flagler County government. See: “Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia Brings Campaign-Style Attacks on Local Government Spending to Flagler County.” See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

Free Family Art Night: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for youth. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notebook: Scott Spradley, the Flagler Beach city commissioner, attorney and photographer, took the picture of Artemis above on Wednesday. That day I had written in this space that I feared watching the rocket go, my memories of 1986 and DOGE’s residuals on NASA taking the better of me. As it turned out, Cheryl and I were rounding State Road 100 to get on A1A South just as Artemis was riding back to 1972. I held my breath, and it disappeared in the mist of our more metaphorical than actually dusky sky. Godspeed. A great shot of course, nothing to compare with my crappy attempt at an iPhone capture. We had Nixon in ‘72, when it seemed those moon shots had had their time. We have a clown now, and I’m not sure the moon shot is any more purposeful, but as with the World Cup, we can always pretend for a few days that humanity isn’t as fucked up as its lowest common denominators forces us to be. What a waste of the sublime, as humanity can so often be.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

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