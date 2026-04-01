The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

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Weather: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a daylong goal-setting session starting at 8 a.m. at the Wickline Community Center, 700 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. The whole session is open to the public. See the agenda here.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709, 53 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., first draw at 6 p.m.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

Artemis II launch with four astronauts is scheduled for 6:27 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center, assuming it is not renamed the Donald Trump and Kennedy Space Center before nightfall.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: The Artemis II rocket, with Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen–as DEI a crew as ever shot for the Moon–is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center this evening at 6:24. I’m not sure that I’ll be watching, mostly out of cowardice: I did not watch, but I remember, the Challenger explosion in 1986 like it was yesterday, and the doge-dingbatted clunkiness of American enterprises from Washington to the Persian Gulf these days doesn’t fill me with much confidence about human-tipped rocketry. The Artemis program also seems a little out of step–not just because we’re raining fire on another part of the globe (it’s not as if the Apollo program wasn’t lit up by napalm’s glow all the way to the Moon), but because it begs the question: what are we doing, and to what end? There’s an element of old glory-seeking, with goals as fuzzy as so much else this country is taking on. There’s a French documentary called “À demain sur la lune” (“See you tomorrow on the Moon”), released last year and playing on Apple TV. But it’s about a young French woman’s life with terminal cancer in a Normandy town (that land of so many white crosses to Americans). Anyway, godspeed.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

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