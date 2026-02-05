The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 5, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Candidate Forum: The Flagler County Republican Executive Committee (FlaglerGOP) hosts a Candidate Forum from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. This forum will focus exclusively on local Republican candidates seeking office in Flagler County and its municipalities, providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from those running to represent their community.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Notably: Very notably at that: today is the 400th birthday of Marie de Rabutin-Chantal, known as the marquise de Sévigné, known for having written the greatest letters in French, along with Voltaire and Flaubert. She was the subject of the last Saturday in Byblos, so no need to repeat any of that. But last Saturday my son Luka through his Disney Springs perks got us a couple of free tickets to the parks. We headed straight for the creperie at the French pavilion for Calvados crepes and a bit of French banter. Our waitress, Manon, was from Marseille, which is less than a two hours drive to Grignan, and the Chateau de Grignan, where Mme de Grignan–daughter of Mme de Sévigné and recipient of the 700 letters that made Sévigné’s fame–lived with her apparently not too good looking but still cheating husband. It is also where Mme de Sévigné died. So I asked the waitress: do you know of Mme de Sévigné? I was expecting a “bien sûr,” thinking French education even at its lowest could not possibly have soured. But she said no. She said no. She had no idea who I was referring to. I repeated the name. She wrote it down. Still no. I couldn’t believe it. Does the average American waiter of college age not know Hawthorne or Melville, or Twain? I don’t mind if they’ve not read a word. But to at least have heard of them, to know they were writers sometime in the pre-Twitter past. Oddly, when I mentioned Grignan and the chateau there, the waitress knew about that. It’s a tourism destination, like her restaurant at Epcot. She just didn’t know its family connection. “I despise trivial occurrences; I am only for those which surprise and astonish,” Mme de Sévigné had written. This encounter was trivial and astonishing.

Now this: Sure it’s in French and the English subtitles wouldn’t work, but it’s still fun for the sights:

https://youtu.be/KFP9fmdp-Iw?si=uRIjgtgGb2yB1Dq6





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



