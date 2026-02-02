The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 2, 2026

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Weather: Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 this morning. Tonight: Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Ex-Firefighter James Melady is scheduled for to be sentenced today at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. A jury in December found the former Flagler County paramedic guilty of raping an unconscious patient in his care in an ambulance. He faces up to 15 years in prison. See:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Circle K at Kingswood and Old Kings Road, 4:40 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:50 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:55 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 5 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: It’s the birthday of the lovely and lovable and legendary-in-her-own-time Gail Wadsworth, she of the iron fist velveted in the most velvety gloves. To those of you who moved in after 2016–10 years ago already!–she was the Clerk of Court for many ages until then, in a county where the Wadsworth name had a better claim on the county’s name than Henry Flagler: he ripped through, exploited, and chugged on. They stayed, and have a park and an elementary school named after them. Dare we say how old Gail is today? Let’s just say she was born the year John Hersey published Hiroshima, the year Herman Hesse won the Nobel for literature, and yes, the year Donald Trump was, alas, born as well. Gail as a leader in local Republican circles could not possibly appear not to be one of the felon’s vassals, disemboweled as that may seem for a clerk of court, but I’m pretty sure that in private she visited her share of Roman Empire-style vomitories to cleanse her conscience. I’m sure we’ll see her campaigning for one candidate or another–not the crazies, thankfully–later this year. Happy Birthday Gail. –Pierre

Now this:





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