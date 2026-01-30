The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 30, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Friday Night: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guest: Palm Coast Charter Review Committee Chair Donald O’Brien, who will discuss the committeee’s work, now complete. See: “Palm Coast Charter Committee Wraps Up Work with Several Recommendations That Sharply Diverge from Council.” See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

Jane Gentile-Youd Memorial: a memorial and celebration of the life of Jane Gentile-Youd is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The memorial is open to the public. See: “Jane Gentile-Youd, Flagler County’s Tenacious, Mercurial Civic Firebrand and Commission Fixture, Dies at 82.”

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Branson Illusionist REZA at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center/Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets $54 to $64 plus fees. Recognized as one of today’s most highly sought-after entertainers in the touring illusion industry, REZA is a jaw-dropping performer who delivers innovative, engaging, and mind-blowing illusive performances worldwide. Grand Scale and simultaneously designed to connect with the audience, REZA allows the crowd to experience magic on a new and personal level unseen before from other illusionists.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.

Notably: It’s not the best protest song you’ll ever year. The poetry is clunky, the versification forced, the message terribly heavy-handed, leaden by yesterday’s topicality and talk-show like ideology that makes even me cringe here and there, even though every line is true, every line scores. But that’s the point, isn’t it–a quick hit, more like a campaign song than something the Dylan generation could be proud of. I’m referring to Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Minnesota,” just released. Nevertheless the orchestration carries the song quite a bit, as does Springsteen’s gravely cords and the occasional flash of brilliance even in the lyrics: Against smoke and rubber bullets

In the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringin’ through the night The poetry is still wanting, but slipping in the Francis Scott Key reference in there, turning ICE into the invader and Minnesota into the new Ft. McHenry is clever. The bloody footprints” and “two dead, left to die on snow-filled streets/Alex Pretti and Renee Good” is well intended but the names have immediately dated the song when we know that ICE has killed or caused the death of many others, not least unnamed migrats whose deaths should not be any less memorialized, and we know that there will be more killing. Springsteen should have gone for the allusive and the open ended, making the reference unmistakable but also just as current when the next ICE bullet cuts down someone in Washington or Phoenix or Palm Coast. And not just in winter. The chorus did the job better: Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home, they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis You hear those cadences in Appalachian ballads from the coal mining strike days–“Which Side Are You On Boys” and “North Country Blues.” He knew what he was doing of course, with that “winter of ’26” its own evocative image of our so often blood-flooded streets. “I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” Springsteen said in a statement. “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen.” Rolling Stone reports: “Prior to Pretti’s death, Springsteen made a surprise appearance at the Light of Day benefit in Red Bank, New Jersey, where he denounced ICE and the senseless killing of Renee Good. “If you believe in the power of law and that no one stands above it,” he said, “if you stand against heavily-armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, as the mayor of the city said: ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis.” By the time you’ve heard the song a third time, you’re singing along, and probably not just singing ICE out.

Now this:





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