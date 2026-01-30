The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 30, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Friday Night: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guest: Palm Coast Charter Review Committee Chair Donald O’Brien, who will discuss the committeee’s work, now complete. See: “Palm Coast Charter Committee Wraps Up Work with Several Recommendations That Sharply Diverge from Council.” See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
Jane Gentile-Youd Memorial: a memorial and celebration of the life of Jane Gentile-Youd is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The memorial is open to the public. See: “Jane Gentile-Youd, Flagler County’s Tenacious, Mercurial Civic Firebrand and Commission Fixture, Dies at 82.”
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Branson Illusionist REZA at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center/Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets $54 to $64 plus fees. Recognized as one of today’s most highly sought-after entertainers in the touring illusion industry, REZA is a jaw-dropping performer who delivers innovative, engaging, and mind-blowing illusive performances worldwide. Grand Scale and simultaneously designed to connect with the audience, REZA allows the crowd to experience magic on a new and personal level unseen before from other illusionists.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.
Notably: It’s not the best protest song you’ll ever year. The poetry is clunky, the versification forced, the message terribly heavy-handed, leaden by yesterday’s topicality and talk-show like ideology that makes even me cringe here and there, even though every line is true, every line scores. But that’s the point, isn’t it–a quick hit, more like a campaign song than something the Dylan generation could be proud of. I’m referring to Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Minnesota,” just released. Nevertheless the orchestration carries the song quite a bit, as does Springsteen’s gravely cords and the occasional flash of brilliance even in the lyrics:
Against smoke and rubber bullets
In the dawn’s early light
Citizens stood for justice
Their voices ringin’ through the night
The poetry is still wanting, but slipping in the Francis Scott Key reference in there, turning ICE into the invader and Minnesota into the new Ft. McHenry is clever. The bloody footprints” and “two dead, left to die on snow-filled streets/Alex Pretti and Renee Good” is well intended but the names have immediately dated the song when we know that ICE has killed or caused the death of many others, not least unnamed migrats whose deaths should not be any less memorialized, and we know that there will be more killing. Springsteen should have gone for the allusive and the open ended, making the reference unmistakable but also just as current when the next ICE bullet cuts down someone in Washington or Phoenix or Palm Coast. And not just in winter. The chorus did the job better:
Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
Here in our home, they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
You hear those cadences in Appalachian ballads from the coal mining strike days–“Which Side Are You On Boys” and “North Country Blues.” He knew what he was doing of course, with that “winter of ’26” its own evocative image of our so often blood-flooded streets. “I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” Springsteen said in a statement. “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen.” Rolling Stone reports: “Prior to Pretti’s death, Springsteen made a surprise appearance at the Light of Day benefit in Red Bank, New Jersey, where he denounced ICE and the senseless killing of Renee Good. “If you believe in the power of law and that no one stands above it,” he said, “if you stand against heavily-armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, as the mayor of the city said: ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis.” By the time you’ve heard the song a third time, you’re singing along, and probably not just singing ICE out.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin
Friday Blue Forum
‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse
For the full calendar, go here.
Through the winter’s ice and cold
Down Nicollet Avenue
A city aflame fought fire and ice
‘Neath an occupier’s boots
King Trump’s private army from the DHS
Guns belted to their coats
Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law
Or so their story goes
Against smoke and rubber bullets
In the dawn’s early light
Citizens stood for justice
Their voices ringin’ through the night
And there were bloody footprints
Where mercy should have stood
And two dead, left to die on snow-filled streets
Alex Pretti and Renee Good
Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
Here in our home, they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
You might also like
Streets of Philadelphia
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen – Streets of Minneapolis (Tradução em Português)
Genius Brasil Traduções
Born in the U.S.A.
Bruce Springsteen
Trump’s federal thugs beat up on
His face and his chest
Then we heard the gunshots
And Alex Pretti lay in the snow dead
Their claim was self-defense, sir
Just don’t believe your eyes
It’s our blood and bones
And these whistles and phones
Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies
Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Crying through the bloody mist
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Now they say they’re here to uphold the law
But they trample on our rights
If your skin is black or brown, my friend
You can be questioned or deported on sight
In our chants of “ICE out now”
Our city’s heart and soul persists
Through broken glass and bloody tears
On the streets of Minneapolis
Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
Here in our home, they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
ICE out (ICE out)
ICE out (ICE out)
ICE out (ICE out)
ICE out (ICE out)
ICE out (ICE out)
ICE out
–Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Minneapolis.”
Comments
Pogo says
“Critics are men who sit and watch a battle from a high place and come down to shoot the survivors.”
– Ernest Hemingway
Jim says
Our local congressman, Randy Fine is out Making America Great Again. From Yahoo: “Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) blamed fellow lawmaker Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after a man sprayed an unknown substance at her on Tuesday during a town hall in Minneapolis. “Well, I’ve got two thoughts. First, look, I want Ilhan Omar to be deported and denaturalized, but I don’t want her to be attacked or hurt, and people shouldn’t do this sort of thing,” Fine said on Newsmax Wednesday. “But I also blame Ilhan Omar for what happened.””
I’m so glad to have a congressman who always supports the safety and well-being of all Americans regardless of political leanings….
MAGA constantly fails to see the hypocrisy of their actions. When Charlie Kirk was murdered, the right was outraged, blamed the left and went on a tear to name streets in his honor. Anyone who said anything negative was targeted for job loss. But here we have a sitting congressman, Omar, assaulted in public and this is our congressman’s response. She wasn’t injured or worse but that does not excuse or justify the attack.
Randy Fine is a little man who does not have the moral standing and clearly sees that there are at least two types of US citizens and we should treat the ones he doesn’t like brutally and get “their kind” out of this country.
The country would be better off if we get Randy Fine out of congress. That’s a tall order in this district but I remain hopeful that enough citizens will vote to support American values as opposed to the insanity of Fine.
Skibum says
Breaking news as of Friday morning… the convicted felon’s unconstitutional actions now include having his officials arrest journalists for the horrible crime of daring to report on protest activities in Minn. Former CNN journalist Don Lemon and others have been taken into custody by federal authorities on trumped up (pun intended) charges, making them look like domestic terrorists with camera crews because the worst thing possible for for unhinged, aggressive, brutal dictators is videotape evidence of atrocities committed by government agents.
All of America’s liberties and freedoms are currently at risk!
A republic if you can keep it. says
You have to recognize the fact that :
The Epstein files have not been released (Ok 1% after they passed a law and they were supposed to be released in December ) .
If he ever visited Lows , Home Depot he would see that everything is more expensive due to tariffs. Anyone that buys food knows things are way more expensive .
Every country he has pissed off had formalized deals with CHINA.
He now says that President Xi will prohibit hockey in Canada . I bet some in MAGA will accept this , instead of recognizing an ill man with autocratic desires. You have no idea what you have done to this country , but you eventually will.
Ed P says
As of January 2026, the DOJ has released 3 million pages of Epstein documents. 2000 videos, and 180,000 images.
Total combined volume is 3.5 million pages. Your request is full filled.
Pointing out the obvious. Since the Biden administration had full access to this information, if anything damning to Trump existed, it would have been exposed.
Eventually, with energy prices dropping, tax statuette changes, reshoring and improved GDP, the tariffs could prove to be cost neutral overall to consumers. Savings in some areas equalizing cost increases in others.
Rebalancing the world’s reliance on American paying for everything is long over due. Our allies may not like it, but they knew it has been coming.
If in time Trump is more right than wrong. The golden age he espouses could be a reality.
The experts have been incorrect to date. There isn’t any imperial data to definitively predict success or failure.
BillC says
This from Ed P, the financial expert who, in previous posts, didn’t know the difference between the Federal Budget Deficit (1.7 Trillion) and the National debt (38 Trillion). BTW it’s “empirical” not “imperial”, although, on second thought, maybe “imperial” is a more appropriate modifier during Trump’s term in office.
Ed P says
Bill C,
I will pray tonight I grow up and can be as smart as you.
You really added to the debate, once again.
Hooray
Ray W. says
Hello Ed P.
I remain unconvinced that the “experts” have been incorrect to date. Far too little water has passed under the proverbial economic bridge to support your assessment.
Thirteen years after onset of what came to be known as the “Great Recession”, debate in the economic community continued on whether the federal stimulus packages totaling some $2.7 trillion were enough, were too much or were too little. Much remained to be learned from that debate.
The economic disruption wrought by the pandemic largely ended any continued focus on the Great Recession economic debate.
Now the economic debate on whether the total of the several stimulus package totaling some $9 trillion that was thrown at the pandemic was too much, too little, or just enough holds center stage.
I place little weight on polls, weekly economic surveys, monthly reports, or quarterly assessments. They are good for centering the issue, and worthy of recognition for what they are, but give me year-over-year data.
I have repeatedly commented that President Trump’s tariff policies will take time to reach full effect. We haven’t as a nation seen tariff policies this disruptive in 90 years. On, off, then on again. 50%, then 135%, then 30%. There exists zero valid economic modeling worthy of any predictive value, because for a long time no one has seen policy changes of such magnitude and frequency.
As an aside, in the international field, there has never been a time in the last 80 years when America paid everything, as you put it. So long as the dollar is the world’s reserve currency, America will continue to receive the economic advantages that come from holding reserve currency status. Please do everything you can do to disabuse yourself from what you wrote. It is flat-out wrong-headed for you to think that way.
For centuries, the English pound was the world’s reserve currency. The economic devastation of two world wars put an end to that. The dollar replaced the pound as the world’s reserve currency, to the detriment of the British economy. For decades, China has engaged in a coordinated effort to dethrone the dollar. I take the position that China will fail unless we throw away the crown. Investor faith in the reliability of the dollar as a safe haven is of great economic value to us.
As an aside there is an axiom in economic thought that recessions occur with sufficient constancy that they ought to be considered “normal”, and not as abnormal in any way.
I have lived through 10 American recessions. Most involved in some fashion disruptions to energy supply chains. Most prompted some form of unfunded federal stimulus spending that increased the federal debt.
I struggle to understand why you so willingly throw away portions of your credibility by presenting “all or nothing” beliefs. Yes, America has shouldered the bulk of the economic load of maintaining the liberal world order, often to our economic advantage, not disadvantage. Discounting the measurable value of good will is an example of erroneous thinking. Giving thanks for our economic advantages is not a negative act.
Should the world ever walk away from the dollar and all the benefits that come with its status, we will soon experience the consequences.
You, Ed P, ought to know by now that I want someone, anyone, to be the best conservative commenter possible. You could be that person. Not because I want to agree with you. I learned decades ago the value of a zealous advocate who disagrees with me. I lived in the world of advocacy for more than 30 years. I always expected to face zealous advocacy. All or nothing thinking is seldom zealous advocacy.
I trend toward the following kind of thinking.
In the eighth volume of his eight volume biography of Winston Churchill, Martin Gilbert wrote of Churchill’s disfavor for yes-men, quoting from Lord Alexander from March 1952:
“Winston loved argument. Whenever I saw him and Brendan Bracken together they were quarreling. That’s what Winston liked. He hated yes-men – he had no use for them. What he wanted was people who would stand up to him. Winston would put forward some point of view and Brendan would say straight out, ‘That’s all wrong.’ Then Winston would question him at length, probing his position.
“Once, in Cabinet, when I was Minister of Defence, Winston began running down the Army. I got angry and burst out: ‘That’s all nonsense. You don’t know anything about the Army. … ‘ I was very outspoken; Winston just grunted. When I had finished my outburst, I thought, ‘That’s done it. I’ve overstepped the mark.’ That same night we were to dine together at a mutual friend’s house. I was rather anxious. Winston came up to me, and I began to apologize. Then a smile came over his face – ‘Dear Boy’, he said, ‘you said what you felt had to be said.’ And we sat down to dinner. He bore no malice.”
It is the absence of malice that is key. I seldom respond to commenters who criticize me. Why care about what they think? But if they present a lie or try to launder a lie, that will likely prompt a response. I focus on the hateful and vengeful among us, the liars and the lie launderers among us. I seldom comment on who should be city manager or police chief. Why should I comment. If a city wants to annex land, I don’t weigh in on the subject, unless I know of something similar 20 or 30 years ago.
And my criticism of Ed P is not born of malice; I want him to get better at either criticizing or opposing me. I always address him by the name he has chosen. I applaud his achievements. I am as proud of my four children as he is of his six.
But there is one major difference between us. I want to persuade. He wants to win. When I persuade, someone else is better off for it. When he wins, someone else is lesser off for it. There is a time to win. There is a time to persuade. No one wins when a lie is introduced into the debate. No one wins when someone persuades another to accept a lie. And, certainly, no one wins a pissing contest over who can be the most vengeful.
Ed P says
Good morning Ray W,
I view the world and personal interactions as a positive -sum environment. That is distinctly different from a win-lose.
Your views have been shaped in the legal arena. With rules, procedures, case studies, and where words had to be precise.
My arena was business. Informal, no case studies, rules and goal posts ever changing, where sometimes enthusiasm, bluster and sheer hard work were the key to success.
You learned to minimize risk and liability,
I maximized growth and value.
You focused on details, precedents, and rules. Me? Big picture, vision. You were deliberate, cautious, and always asking, “ is this legally sound”. I on the other hand had to be swift, uncertain, always trying to make it happen, while searching for the next strategic move.
Many times, I felt my legal council was “Mr. No”
So our approach to persuasion will always be different.
You see exaggerated details as malicious lying. I see it as conversational error. I can accept $2.49 to be $2.00. You don’t. I think, maybe the Pres. was speaking wholesale, or before taxes. You see lies.
In a successful business, flexibility must be your rigid stance. The TACO title and the bouncing tariff amounts demonstrates Trump’s willingness to take advice and to find the right formula.
He actually has a superior innate approach. Unorthodox, non political, raw, direct, but I believe very deliberate.
You always paint the picture, a single brush stroke at a time, me not so much. I see the finished portrait, purposely glossing over the details for the sake of speed.
Old habits and muscle memory are difficult to alter, that may help to explain my style vs yours. Delivery style differences. I accept your valid criticism gracefully and strive to improve. I actually enjoy Pierre’s jabs as well.
So our educational paths coupled with our ideological differences are what I perceive to be your description. Plus, at times, I have been wrong.
Quickly I want to explain why I have bought into Trumps concept that the golden age is around the proverbial corner.
Starting with lowering energy prices. If oil and electric rates (energy) fall, the entire economy is positively impacted. Deregulation is the key. The tariffs while earning the Treasury money, has the ability to tamp down world conflicts and encourage re-shoring of some manufacturing. Will it be 17 trillion, probably not, but it’s substantial. But it takes time for facilities to be built. Lower interest rates are going to eventually occur and that will stimulate the economy. The tax relief being provided will infuse a large sugar rush the second half of this year. GDP should exceed 5-6% for a few years and that will stimulate employment and improve wages. The 300,000 federal employees who were furloughed and all the recent college graduates from the last 2 years will be available to fill some of those positions. AI advancements may not create employment but will dramatically increase corporate profitability which will trickle down in multiple ways such as investment spending for expansion, increased investor dividends and lower consumer prices/lessening of price increases.
And yes, to date the economic experts have not predicted accurately the tariff effects and the rebalancing of world trade. The goal of decoupling from China will cost consumers in the short run, but Covid spotlighted the need.
Near-shoring in Mexico and Canada will improve their economies and in turn help ours as well. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is intelligent and a primary architect of the rebalancing. It’s quite possible that savings from energy and economic boom will offset set tariff cost and prove neutral.
Remember, tariffs existed pre-Trump.
Monetizing world aid and encouraging other countries to pay their fair share is smart. The trillions that will be saved will be transformable back home.
In conclusion, when I said paying all the freight, it was not meant to mean every dollar, but rather the disproportionate amounts we have endured.
Ray W. says
Hello, Ed P.
I could tell almost from the beginning of your commenting that you were capable of more than you originally presented yourself to be. Not that I always agreed with the new you. I seldom do, but who cares?
For that matter you will never persuade me that gasoline selling for $2.88 per gallon, on average, which is today’s average price for a gallon of regular gas at the pump is the same as gasoline selling for $2.00 per gallon, on average. Your trying to appease for President Trump’s many lies is not a good look for you.
Let’s face facts. President Trump keeps saying gas is down a dollar a gallon. Dennis C. Rathsam immediately launders the lie, over and again.
Our president really is lying when he says certain things. Not even you can argue otherwise. It is part of the modus operandi of the entire administration. When he said that Haitians were eating dogs and cats during a debate, only the gullibly stupid accepted what he said at face value.
As an aside, trial practice is extraordinarily complex; it requires intense immediate flexibility. It bears little resemblance to the type of law you describe.
I can’t speak to the advice of the corporate counsel you worked with, but the last business case I handled before I went to the homicide unit of the public defender’s office involved a plaintiff seeking $4.5 million in damages. During deposition, I flipped the plaintiff’s expert witness into agreeing with the defendant’s position. Plaintiff’s counsel was ready to cave. I urged settling for just over 1% of the original claim. My client, the defendant, too cautiously settled for paying slightly more than that. I recommended trial before having my client pay more. He didn’t want to take the risk.
Laurel says
Ray W: That is what my husband calls “The be right syndrome.”
The following are my words, but you’ll get the gist: As a kid, my Republican husband asked his Republican mother, “Why do we support so many around the world?” She said “To keep people from starving. People who are starving attack.” Wise woman!
People war over resources.
Tony Mack says
Let’s clear this up with the facts, not political speculation and hyperbole: From LEGALUNITEDSTATES…
Why Didn’t Biden Release the Epstein Files?
The issue is not simply political — it’s rooted in law, confidentiality, and the independence of the Justice Department. Despite public perception, a U.S. president does not have unilateral authority to declassify or release evidence from criminal cases, especially when such material includes grand jury testimony or victim information protected by federal privacy statutes.
Here are the primary reasons the Biden administration did not release the Epstein files:
1. Federal Grand Jury Secrecy Laws
Under Rule 6(e) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, grand jury information cannot be made public unless a federal judge authorizes its release. This means all testimony, transcripts, and exhibits from grand jury proceedings related to Epstein are legally sealed — and not even the President can order their disclosure without a court order.
Violating grand jury secrecy laws can result in criminal penalties for prosecutors or officials involved. This legal protection exists to safeguard witnesses, ongoing investigations, and the integrity of the justice system.
2. Victim Protection and Privacy Laws
Epstein’s crimes involved minors and young women whose identities are protected under federal victim privacy laws, including the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA). Releasing unredacted documents could expose those survivors to public scrutiny, harassment, or retraumatization.
In multiple statements, the DOJ emphasized that protecting victim confidentiality was a top priority. Many victims gave statements under assurances that their names and personal details would never become public. Revealing the full files could legally and ethically violate those agreements.
3. Ongoing Civil and Criminal Proceedings
Even though Epstein died in August 2019, litigation involving his associates, his estate, and institutions tied to him continues today. Civil suits against financial firms, such as JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, remained active during Biden’s presidency, and those cases referenced sealed documents from Epstein’s investigations.
Releasing those materials prematurely could have interfered with active proceedings. In 2023, for example, the U.S. Virgin Islands settled with JPMorgan Chase for $105 million, alleging that the bank enabled Epstein’s trafficking operations. The DOJ argued that public release during litigation could have compromised due process.
4. Independence of the Department of Justice
Since his campaign in 2020, Joe Biden repeatedly promised that his administration would not interfere with DOJ investigations — a sharp contrast to the politicization of the department seen in previous administrations.
That promise meant that Attorney General Merrick Garland had full autonomy over decisions involving sensitive cases, including Epstein’s. The DOJ determined that most Epstein files could not be disclosed under current law, citing the ongoing need to protect uncharged individuals, witnesses, and victims.
The White House therefore did not intervene or direct any release, leaving the decision entirely within the DOJ’s jurisdiction.
5. Legal Limitation on Presidential Power
Contrary to popular belief, the President cannot simply declassify or release evidence gathered during federal criminal investigations. These are governed by separate branches of government — the judiciary and the Justice Department.
Even if Biden had publicly requested their release, the courts would still have to approve. The files are not “classified” in the national security sense — they are sealed legal evidence, which falls under judicial authority, not executive control.
Additionally, simply because Donald Trump and members of his Administration continue to ignore Court orders, defy current laws imposed by Congress and use the Department of Justice to assign his “retribution” does not and should not imply that another President might consider a similar course of action.
Ed P says
So a “leak” would have been the bridge too far to derail Trump?
Even Jacob and Wilhelm couldn’t publish that fairytale.
Sherry says
Thank you so much Tony Mack!
Those without a moral compass who simply do not see the need for truth, ethics or integrity just “matter of factly” think and say everyone should skirt laws and ethics. They cannot comprehend anyone living an “honest” life and living by the rules.
Ed P says
In the words of SHERRY to the tune of raw hide…..
3rd time in a week.
Instead of trolling, try to add an alternate perspective if you think I’m wrong. Your hackneyed jabs have zero effect on me
Let’s try a civil debate since you are so well balanced and centered.
You said you don’t have time to help the lost but you have the time to be nasty?
YankeeExPat says
I would fully support dissembling and shipping back the Statue of Liberty back to France, as the United States is no longer
worthy of being honored for Liberty. In the meantime we can rename Liberty Island to Trump island put a Casino there and see if he has better luck than his failed Casino efforts in Atlantic City.
Sherry says
Here’s the link to Bruce Springsteen performance of that great song. . . check it out:
https://brucespringsteen.net/news/2026/streets-of-minneapolis-lyric-video/
Sherry says
Copied directly from an email I just received from dear friends in France. . . they are cancelling their plans to visit the US in September:
Dear Sherry,
Given what happened lately, you won’t be surprised to learn that we decided to postpon our september trip in the US.
If they can shoot american citizen, who knows if tomorrow they won’t decide european citizen are all spies to be deported.
Some tell me we are paranoiacs, but i fell only careful.
We are heartbroken to see that.
Courage à vous.
Love.
Nadine
Laurel says
We recently ran into our English friends, and I asked “So, do your English neighbors think we have lost our minds?” They said “Absolutely! They cannot figure out what has happened to us, and they are very concerned about coming here.” Our Canadian friends feel the same way.
Trump is f**king us up in the eyes of the world. And while he’s at it, he is busy devaluating the dollar.
Sherry says
According to today’s poll on The Hill site. . . the vast majority says Kristi Noem should resign or be fired:
Do you personally believe Kristi Noem should or should not resign or be removed from her position as Secretary of Homeland Security?
Definitely should
61%
Possibly should
3%
Definitely should not
30%
Other / No opinion
6%
Based on 2,722 responses
Pogo says
The kids are okay
Only child
https://dickpritchettrealestate.com/southwest-florida-eagle-cam/
Two are a pair
https://nefleaglecam.org/
Thank you for visiting
Ray W. says
It has been just over a year since American oil extractors were told by our incoming president to “drill, baby, drill.”
According to a recent Oil Price US story, relying on an EIA figure for the week ending January 23, 2026, total US crude oil production averaged 13.696 million barrels per day. WTI price per barrel of oil was $65.66 per barrel the day before the EIA data release.
The output figure is impressive, given that the American oil industry produces more oil per day than does any other country in the world.
For context, I accessed EIA historical American crude oil production figures, which figures date back over a century. This dataset uses average daily crude oil production figures per month, not per week.
In November 1970, US crude production averaged 10.044 million barrels per day for the month, at the time a new American record output. For the next almost 38 years crude oil production slowly ebbed, all the way down to 3.974 million barrels per day on average in September 2008.
Then began what the energy industry calls the “Shale Revolution.”
Applying technology breakthroughs in horizontal drilling, 3D seismic imaging, and fracking compounds, by April 2015, crude oil production peaked at just below the 1970 record: 9,652 million barrels per day.
Output then ebbed for a time, but then began rising again.
Eventually, a new record output rate occurred during the month of November 2019, averaging 12.988 million barrels per day.
Then came the pandemic. Production cratered to 9.652 million barrels per day on average during the month of May 2020.
Production rebounded during the Biden years to a new American record output of an average of 13.437 million barrels per day for the month of December 2024.
So, here we are. Nearly 13 months after crude oil production hit a record 13.437 million barrels per day on average, production was 13.696 million barrels per day on average for the week ending January 23, 2026, just before winter storm Fern hit so very hard.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Output in the American energy industry notoriously rises and falls. Indeed, monthly economic reports often strip out the “volatile” food and energy categories from inflation reports. I accept this reasoning as valid. This past summer, in August 2025, output hit a new record high of 13.870 million barrels per day on average for the month. But it is down again.
But, year-over-year production is not that much higher than it was during the last full month of the Biden administration. Just what description best applies to an output increase of just under 2% after the passage of about 13 months?
I focus on energy subjects because I know that energy is a subject about which the professional lying class that sits at the top of one of our two political parties lies the most, in hopes that the more gullibly stupid among us will launder its lies. Yes, I tire of commenting on the issue, but the professional liars just won’t stop lying about the issue and the gullible lie launderers just won’t learn to stop listening to liars.
Yes, for political reasons, the platform of the Democratic Party opposes fossil fuel exploration. But politics is not always the same as economics. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, supports application of the rule of law and adherence to the idea of separation of powers in the energy industry. If the state of Texas approves a permit request to drill, then drill it will be. If extracting oil benefits the economy, all the better. How else does crude oil output hit record levels during the Biden years? Why were LNG projects approved? Why were natural gas pipelines permitted? Why was a deep water floating oil transfer platform off the Texas coast permitted?
As an aside, FP&L reportedly recently received regulatory approval to raise its billing rates in order to bring in over a number of years some $7 billion in new money, with over $900 million of that figure coming in 2026. On the other hand, several previously authorized temporary rate increases are dropping off, so the actual impact on customer bills will not be that high this year, estimated at around $3 per month on average per household.
Ray W. says
Geely, a Chinese auto and battery maker, just released a statement that its new solid-state EV battery is entering pilot production for testing in real-world conditions.
Reportedly capable of 3,500 charging cycles without suffering significant storage capacity degradation, and reaching 400 Wh/kg of energy density, some 30% higher than the best of the many comparable liquid-state lithium-ion batteries on the market today, the battery is billed as 50-year capable.
Mass production is claimed as available in 2027.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I have seen many press releases about solid-state batteries over the years. Five or six years ago, 2025 was the mass production date. But the release date of these game-changing batteries is looming ever closer. A battery with a 500-mile driving range that charges in 10 minutes or less, doesn’t catch fire, and still holds a charge after a million or more miles cannot be dismissed.
Again and again, it cannot be said too often. Ford’s CEO is on record as saying two things.
EVs are in their Model T moment of development, and Chinese-made EVs, in his words, are already 10 years ahead of anything we can make right now.
And, without tariff protection to enable the Big Three legacy automakers enough time to catch up with the Chinese automakers, allowing Chinese EV automakers into the American car marketplace would be, in his words, an “extinction level event.”
Sherry says
Hubby and I are taking solace by watching a Netflix release of The West Wing. . . Now, those are politicians I could support! It’s interesting that the Republicans on that series actually support the policies that most Democrats do today.
Sherry says
It’s interesting to me that when I generally characterize people as poor in character/missing their moral compass/maga indoctrinated, etc.. . . there are those that personally see themselves in those descriptions, and are offended. Why? Apparently “they” see things in those descriptive words that perhaps “ring with some amount of personal truth”?
As my mother used to say during her lessons on “being a good person”, which involved strictly sticking to the highest of principles. . . “If The Shoe Fits. . . Wear It Proudly”. . . “If You Cannot Be Proud, Then Change It”!
Each one of us is a flawed human being. . . some much more flawed than others. Each of us a work in progress. I have passionately endeavored to campaign for my belief that a foundation of solid moral principles is absolutely required for “TRUST” in our leaders. I have said many times that “FACTS= TRUTH= TRUST”!
Therefore, for me, it is “impossible” for me to trust trump and those he has chosen for his administration. trump is a pathological, criminally convicted “LIAR”. . . Fraud. . . who has been impeached twice, and found guilty of “sexual abuse”! He is very clearly “unfit” for office!
There are those that passionately defend him at every turn, regardless of the “factual” evidence. Often, during their defense, they show themselves to be much like him. . . dishonest and untrustworthy , at a minimum. Those that have deeply emotionally connected themselves to trump will always find themselves on the opposing side of the discussion with me.
I’ll continue to present my “factual evidence” for trump’s horrific actions, and I’ll continue speaking out for the need of high moral principles by us all. If that stance is too close for comfort for some, perhaps some personal introspection/counseling to strengthen that moral foundation is warranted. It’s not for me to say.
It’s quite easy to just skip posts from me and to continue to live in your close minded, defensive, trump worshipping bubble.
Ed P says
Sherry,
Rules? Your quote. “ They cannot comprehend anyone living an honest life and living by the rules.” Meaning anyone who not aligning with your ideology.
You would have to also endorse- Rules for thee, but not for me.
Starting with the very basic concept that the open borders that were a total lack of “rules”… called laws. Broken by both the administration and the immigrants. Move forward to the 11-17 states who endorse some form of sanctuary policies that break rules.
Your moral stance is a complete hypocritical propagated position.
Also, you know what your grand daddy nor your mother taught you?
“If you don’t have anything nice to say, say nothing at all”