Jane Gentile-Youd, Flagler County’s Tenacious, Mercurial Civic Firebrand and Commission Fixture, Dies at 82

Jane Gentile-Youd, the two-time Flagler County Commission candidate, the title holder for most frequent public speaker at the commission for the past quarter century, and one of the most caustic, testy, daring, disparaging, humorous, merciless, tenacious, harassing, irritating, colorful, generous, vindictive, unforgiving, forgiving, big-hearted and civic-minded citizens in recent memory, died Thursday at a local hospital. She was 82.

She had been struggling with health challenges for many years, particularly with her heart. It had never stopped her as she trundled her oxygen tank wherever she went, continued to drive, and continued to be an almost unfailing and active presence at County Commission meetings and at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club, where her frail voice managed to convulse every eardrum at Q&A time no matter how far back in the room she may have been seated.

“It was an honor to run alongside Jane for the District 4 seat on the Flagler County Commission,” Commission Chair Leann Pennington said this morning. “Believe it or not, Jane and I saw eye to eye on many issues. Her tenacity and spirit will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Jane , you always gave Flagler County one hell of a fight.”

Gentile-Youd, a real estate broker by profession, first ran in 2018. She’d been attending County Commission meetings since 2002, when she and her husband Mark left Miami and bought their Plantation Bay house.

Her opponent in 2018 was Joe Mullins. Had voters known what a catastrophic commissioner Mullins would become, either Gentile-Youd would have won in the general election (she ran as an independent) or then-incumbent Nate McLaughlin would, for all his flaws, have defeated Mullins in the primary. But Mullins had money: he spent $154,000, an unprecedented sum for a commission seat, to McLaughlin’s $21,700 and Gentile-Youd’s $10,600, he benefited from the fibrous obscurity of a carpetbagger tonguing slick salesmanship, and won.

Pennington dispatched Mullins in the primary four years later in one of the most lopsided victories in commission election history despite spending a third of the money Mullins did. Gentile-Youd opted to still battle for a seat in the general. Pennington beat her with 73 percent of the vote. Gentile-Youd was back at the County Commission lectern soon after that, berating commissioners for one thing or another, especially the eyesore ruin that was the Old Dixie Motel, her signature cause.

When the motel owners finally demolished it in May 2025, Gentile-Youd was in character when she sent out a celebratory email with pictures and the subject line: “POS. bye bye.” Then it was on to her next campaigns: a missing American flag at a certain club, the “Sheriff’s Budget beyond outer space limits,” the commission’s flawed–in her view–hiring process for the next county attorney, and of course her other signature cause: trying to do to long-time County Attorney Al Hadeed what she did to the Old Dixie motel.

Hadeed was Gentile-Youd’s white whale, bête noire and Carthage all in one, though she never managed to destroy him. He could have sued her a dozen times for what she said about him, but didn’t, instead sitting within feet of her every time she stoned him with her words or launched public record requests like Katyushas to uncover a smoking gun she never did. She wanted him fired. He proved to be one of the longest-tenured local government employees, retiring only last August. Gentile-Youd was not at his retirement ceremony. He is not likely to be at her funeral. Hadeed could not be reached today.

Then it was back to old and new battles. She tested the limits of the possible, refusing to ever relax, as her monthly appearances at Tiger Bay underscored.

“We are saddened by the passing of Jane Gentile-Youd, a longtime member of Flagler Tiger Bay Club and a dedicated servant of our community,” Jay Scherr, president of Tiger Bay, said this morning. “Jane was full of spirit, passion, and energy, and she spoke with conviction and courage. Her voice, commitment, and love for this community will remain an important part of her legacy. She will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

Gentile-Youd had been no less engaged in her previous quarter century in Miami-Dade County. Her 26 years there culminated with Jane Gentile-Youd Day on April 6, 2002, as Mayor Alex Penelas and the County Commission recognized her service with a Community Service Gold Medal for her “contributions and tireless efforts to serve Northwest Dade County.

Born and raised in New York City, she graduated from Washington Irving High School near Union Square in Manhattan, attended the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and Brooklyn College, and learned to speak Spanish living in Mexico and Venezuela. She got her real estate license in 1986 and never lost it. In Miami she served on the zoning board and chaired the Northwest Dade Municipal Advisory Committee.

After she moved to Flagler County, she was appointed to the now-defunct Flagler County Long Range Planning Board. She was almost immediately influential locally, taking credit for securing a $200,000 grant to plant trees along Old Dixie Highway and lobbying for safety improvements on the bridge over I-95.

“My outspoken efforts are well known,” she wrote in a campaign biography in 2022, “both in Miami-Dade and here in Flagler County for standing up against runaway development and my refusal (both as a Realtor and private citizen) to participate in land deals I do not think will be beneficial to the community.”

County Commissioner Andy Dance tangled with Gentile-Youd for many years, two of them as chair, his unflappable temperament a foil to her fervor. “I would like to extend my condolences to Jane’s family and friends,” Dance said. “What I’ll remember most about Jane is that she cared deeply for this community and she showed up. While we did not always agree, I always appreciated her engagement and her passion.”

On October 28, Gentile-Youd broke a hip in three places. Six days earlier, she was starting her latest campaign–to block the renaming of the Sheriff’s Operations Center after Rick Staly and rename it instead for George “Son” Durrance, who was killed in 1927. Never mind that Durrance was conducting a rogue operation in search of the man who’d killed Flagler County Sheriff Perry Hall days earlier, or that Gentile-Youd mistook Durrance for a Black deputy when the man who killed him was Black, and was later lynched for it after a murderous mob pulled him out of the Flagler jail. Facts were not as important to Gentile-Youd as verve.

“Happy Holidays from bashed up Jane,” she wrote the editor of this news site and his family on Dec. 23. “Broken left hip and bashed up arm. I look like what I am… scary. Luv u all regardless.”

The brief note, accompanied by the ecumenical picture of her home’s lit-up Christmas tree and three menorahs–she was Jewish, she bowed her head with Christians, she hugged Arabs–was a digest of her resilience and forbearance: she had had her wars with FlaglerLive, as she had with all media at one time or another, as she had with most people at one time or another, but she would come around and again lavish as much love and praise as she had abuse (with Hadeed’s exception).

She was hospitalized, had gone home, then went back to the hospital. “She went back into the hospital after being short of breath and just wanted peace. So, she asked the lord to take her, and you know Jane, she always gets her way,” her friend Joy Cook said in a text to FlaglerLive. “We loved her very much and she will truly be missed. She was truly an advocate for Flagler residents.”