The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 25, 2025

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

The Stetson University Concert Choir will collaborate with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for two performances at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m. Conducted by Orlando Philharmonic Music Director Eric Jacobsen, the program will include Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Claude Debussy’s “La Mer,” Mozart’s “Overture to ‘Don Giovanni,’” and a special preview of “The Creation” by composer Osvaldo Golijov. A few tickets left for between $100 and $150. Book here.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.



Notably: While Trump seems adamant in his pursuit of the world’s largest island, Americans are broadly opposed to his annexation plans. While Trump seems adamant in his pursuit of the world’s largest island, Americans are broadly opposed to his annexation plans. Statista reports : In a recent YouGov survey , just 8 percent of U.S. adults said they’d support using military force to take control of Greenland, while 13 percent supported the idea of paying Greenlanders to encourage them to vote for secession from Denmark and joining the United States. Interestingly, Trump’s arctic annexation plans face bipartisan opposition, which is increasingly rare in the current, highly polarized political landscape. While it’s no surprise that Democrats are overwhelmingly against taking over Greenland, the low support among Republicans shows how unpopular the administration’s territorial claims are – even among Trump’s supporters. Over the past few days, Trump has ramped up the pressure on European leaders in his attempt to make Greenland part of the United States. On the weekend, he threatened Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland with a new 10-percent tariff on all exports to the United States starting February 1. The tariff, Trump said, would be increased to 25 percent on June 1 and only be withdrawn if a deal for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland” is reached.

Now this: A classic.





