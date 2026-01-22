Stetson Concert Choir Joins Orlando Philharmonic at Phillips Center This Weekend

The Stetson University Concert Choir will collaborate with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for two performances at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m.

Conducted by Orlando Philharmonic Music Director Eric Jacobsen, the program will include Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Claude Debussy’s “La Mer,” Mozart’s “Overture to ‘Don Giovanni,’” and a special preview of “The Creation” by composer Osvaldo Golijov.

In addition to the Stetson University Concert Choir, the performances will feature the Stetson University Young Singers.

“Performing with a professional orchestra is a defining experience for young musicians,” said Timothy Peter, DMA, Stetson’s Director of Choral Activities, who will prepare the Concert Choir in advance of combined rehearsals and performances. “These concerts place our singers in the middle of world-class artistry, while also highlighting the power of choral-orchestral collaboration in repertoire that is both iconic and brand-new.”

Stetson’s Concert Choir is the School of Music’s premier, auditioned touring ensemble, known for artistic excellence and a longstanding performance legacy in major venues across the United States and Europe. The Stetson University Young Singers program, part of the university’s community offerings, welcomes youth singers and supports their musical growth through choral training and performance opportunities.

Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is at 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando. Tickets are available online through the Dr. Phillips Center box office here.