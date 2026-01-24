The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 24, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Gamble Jam: Join us for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

The Stetson University Concert Choir will collaborate with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for two performances at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m. Conducted by Orlando Philharmonic Music Director Eric Jacobsen, the program will include Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Claude Debussy’s “La Mer,” Mozart’s “Overture to ‘Don Giovanni,’” and a special preview of “The Creation” by composer Osvaldo Golijov. A few tickets left for between $100 and $150. Book here.

Notably: The Song of Songs is one of the greatest poems written in any language at any time, probably on any planet: “I am the rose of Sharon, and the lily of the valleys/ As the lily among thorns, so is my love among the daughters./ As the apple tree among the trees of the wood, so is my beloved among the sons.” And so on. But right at the beginning we get this line: “I am black, but comely, O ye daughters of Jerusalem…” or the New International Version, “Dark am I, yet lovely,” or the original King James, “I am dark, but lovely.” But are these “buts,” what is this “yet”? The emphases are mine, except for the King James’s am, emphasized in the original, making matters worse. I prefer the line in Amos (Amos, always the wisest one: he demonized the rich, so he was badass): “Are ye not as children of the Ethiopians unto me, O children of Israel?” Of course I may be misinterpreting the line in Song of Songs entirely: her skin is Black because she has labored, because it is a mark of beauty, because she knows there’s nothing so bland as banal as white skin.

Now this: Why is Tommy Smothers using the N-word, and why did Johnny Carson–or anyone–react?





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



