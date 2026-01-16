FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 16, 2026

Liberator of Venezuela by Pat Bagley, PoliticalCartoons.com
Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guest: Ken Belshe, who represents the Veranda Bay and Summertown developments in Flagler Beach. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre: at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Jan. 9-10 and Jan. 16-17, and at 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 11 and 18. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue one-half hour before showtime. The play contains mature language. Set in 1959 a few months before Holiday’s death, Robertson’s semi-fictionalized work imagines one of Lady Day’s last performances, in a seedy South Philadelphia bar, as she’s accompanied by her pianist. With both body and psyche bruised by her tortured, drug-addled life, Lady Day – a nickname given her by her saxophonist friend Lester Young – delivers lengthy, revelatory monologues between performing such songs as “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer),” “T’ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do” and the classics “God Bless the Child” and the chilling “Strange Fruit,” about the lynching of Black people in the American South. See FlaglerLive’s preview, “Capturing the Essence: Laniece Fagundes Returns as Billie Holiday at City Rep’s ‘Lady Day’.”
The Drive-in Laser Light Show, Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, three shows–at 7, 9 and 10:30 p.m. $35 per carload. See details here.

 

pierre tristam

Diary: It’s not one of those days, like the Kennedy assassination or 9/11, when we all remember what we were doing and where: the night the first Bush launched the air assault on Baghdad, the night CNN was king and most of us were riveted by Peter Arnett, Bernard Shaw and John Holliman giving the play by play of the rain of missiles. It was old news for Arnett who’d covered Tet and the fall of Saigon. “In Cyprus,” he wrote in his 1994 memoir (which did not leave as mesmerizing an impression as that night) “I realized that I was good at covering wars, that Vietnam was not the end of my combat career but the beginning. I was turning forty with a wife and children, but my health was perfect and I had the conviction that what I was doing was important.” He didn’t think he’d ever match Vietnam. He went to CNN, told the network he was available for anything, anywhere. He ended up in Lebanon and Afghanistan, then Baghdad. People called him a war lover. The western press corps had been ordered out of the country. He stayed. But it was less exciting for him than for us: “Tom Johnson had given me specific instructions about the telephone: no one could use it but CNN; I should call only Atlanta and nowhere else. He said he had guaranteed the Pentagon that we would be the sole users of probably the only voice link out of the country. I understood clearly. One purpose of the air strikes of the first two days was to close down all Iraqi communications. We were in effect opening them up with our telephone. I was not eager to give the U.S. military an excuse to knock us out of business.” He survived. Until a few days ago: he died less than a month ago, on Dec. 17. I don’t recall seeing much about his death, though I don’t watch television news,a nd the Times gave him a lavish Page 1 write-up by its ace obituary writer, Robert McFadden. I can’t think of superstar foreign correspondents like him these days either. That era, like the newspaper era, is as over as Russell Baker.

 

Now this:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

January 2026
palm coast democratic club
Friday, Jan 16
12:15 pm - 1:15 pm

Friday Blue Forum

Flagler County Democratic Party HQ
For the full calendar, go here.


FlaglerLive

Mr. Arnett was no Errol Flynn swashbuckler. As John Hohenberg wrote about him in “The Pulitzer Prize Story II” (1980): “With a battle helmet drooping down over his ears, a battle jacket flapping about his thin and wiry body, and big combat boots encasing his short legs, he looked like a scarecrow thrust out in the middle of a wheat field.” But he caught the essence of war. In bombed-out Ben Tre, once one of Vietnam’s loveliest cities, he quoted an American major in 1968 saying: “It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.” Although he never identified the source of the quotation — it was variously phrased later — the epigram about crushing an entrenched enemy regardless of civilian casualties became famous for capturing the contradictions of the war. At a time when Washington was proclaiming victories and an ever-closer “light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr. Arnett reported time and again from the field that American and South Vietnamese troops had been overrun, challenging official accounts and presaging the failure of American policies. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Gen. William Westmoreland, commander of the American forces in Vietnam, challenged Mr. Arnett’s reporting and tried unsuccessfully to have him removed. […] As Saigon fell in 1975, the last Western civilians and reporters fled. But Mr. Arnett remained, filing stories on panic in the streets and chaos at the American Embassy as helicopters draped with refugees took off from the roof. After North Vietnam consolidated its victory, he continued to report on the transition to a reunified Vietnam.

–From the Robert McFadden obituary of Peter Arnett in The New York Times, Dec. 17, 2025.

 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

