The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 16, 2026

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Drive-in Laser Light Show, Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, three shows–at 7, 9 and 10:30 p.m. $35 per carload. Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, three shows–at 7, 9 and 10:30 p.m. $35 per carload. See details here

Diary: It’s not one of those days, like the Kennedy assassination or 9/11, when we all remember what we were doing and where: the night the first Bush launched the air assault on Baghdad, the night CNN was king and most of us were riveted by Peter Arnett, Bernard Shaw and John Holliman giving the play by play of the rain of missiles. It was old news for Arnett who’d covered Tet and the fall of Saigon. “In Cyprus,” he wrote in his 1994 memoir (which did not leave as mesmerizing an impression as that night) “I realized that I was good at covering wars, that Vietnam was not the end of my combat career but the beginning. I was turning forty with a wife and children, but my health was perfect and I had the conviction that what I was doing was important.” He didn’t think he’d ever match Vietnam. He went to CNN, told the network he was available for anything, anywhere. He ended up in Lebanon and Afghanistan, then Baghdad. People called him a war lover. The western press corps had been ordered out of the country. He stayed. But it was less exciting for him than for us: “Tom Johnson had given me specific instructions about the telephone: no one could use it but CNN; I should call only Atlanta and nowhere else. He said he had guaranteed the Pentagon that we would be the sole users of probably the only voice link out of the country. I understood clearly. One purpose of the air strikes of the first two days was to close down all Iraqi communications. We were in effect opening them up with our telephone. I was not eager to give the U.S. military an excuse to knock us out of business.” He survived. Until a few days ago: he died less than a month ago, on Dec. 17. I don’t recall seeing much about his death, though I don’t watch television news,a nd the Times gave him a lavish Page 1 write-up by its ace obituary writer, Robert McFadden. I can’t think of superstar foreign correspondents like him these days either. That era, like the newspaper era, is as over as Russell Baker.

