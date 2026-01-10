The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 10, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 78. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available , 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website . Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected]

‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre: 7:30 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue one-half hour before showtime. The play contains mature language. Set in 1959 a few months before Holiday’s death, Robertson’s semi-fictionalized work imagines one of Lady Day’s last performances, in a seedy South Philadelphia bar, as she’s accompanied by her pianist. With both body and psyche bruised by her tortured, drug-addled life, Lady Day – a nickname given her by her saxophonist friend Lester Young – delivers lengthy, revelatory monologues between performing such songs as “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer),” “T’ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do” and the classics “God Bless the Child” and the chilling “Strange Fruit,” about the lynching of Black people in the American South. See FlaglerLive’s preview, “Capturing the Essence: Laniece Fagundes Returns as Billie Holiday at City Rep’s ‘Lady Day’.” Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: While Europe, Canada and, until this week, the United States were adopting a consensus view that alcohol consumption, any alcohol consumption, has its harm and contributes to cancer and other diseases, we suddenly have the guy playing doctor in the Trump administration–Mehmet Oz–issuing a new guidance that yes, you should limit drinking, but the actual limits have been removed: no suggestions about this or that many drinks per week, no differences between men and women, not even any mention of the risk of breast cancer to women, or other cancers to men. “Alcohol is a social lubricant that brings people together,” Oz said. He conceded that the best case scenario is not to drink, but (and who can fault him for saying this) said that drinking is also “an excuse to bond and socialize, and there’s probably nothing healthier than having a good time with friends in a safe way.” Especially since we need booze more than ever, if we are to make it through the next three years. We desperately need “intoxication, or rather,” as Dreiser put it, “that ruddy warmth and comfortableness which precedes the more sloven state.” Or if we are to go the way of Proverbs: “Give strong drink unto him that is ready to perish, and wine unto those that be of heavy hearts.” In England, the Labor Party is planning to lower the allowable drink-and-drive limit from 0.08 to 0.05. But the new American guidance seems to drip from the same antivax fountain that led Oz also to claim that “there was never really good data to support” the one drink for women and two drinks for men (per day) guidance that stood for a few decades until even that was scaled back. The Times: “Though there is robust debate within the medical community as to the relationship between moderate drinking and various forms of cardiovascular disease, there is more scientific certainty about the link between alcohol and at least seven types of cancer.” Cue Dostoevsky, in Crime and Punishment: “The more I drink, the more I suffer. It is because I seek to feel, and to suffer more, that I indulge in drink. I drink to suffer better, more deeply.”

Now this: A repeat, but good enough to run once a year:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



