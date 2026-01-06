Palm Coast Republican to Congressional Delegation: Do Your Job

Robert Cuff, a Palm Coast resident and attorney who served as a Palm Coast City Council member from 2018 to 2022, sent the following letter to Flagler County’s federal representatives–U.S. Rep. Randy Fine and Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott.

I am appalled and gravely concerned by President Trump’s latest actions in Venezuela and his latest statements and those of his administration, in the press and on social media, that other nations such as Cuba and Greenland are somehow next on a hit list for unilateral American aggression.

Based on the President’s own statements and those of Republican members of the “Gang of Eight,” the president saw fit to notify only Republican members of the bipartisan Congressional oversight committee and, apparently, American oil companies, of his planned military adventure before unilaterally launching the attack. This is not the Congressional notification required for such action, even if full and proper prior notice would somehow have justified what appears to be an unprovoked military invasion, however limited, of a sovereign nation.

The justification for the attack, that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is a criminal and that this was a “law enforcement” action to protect Americans from narcotics trafficking, is clearly nothing but a pretext for regime change. This is glaringly obvious in light of President Trump granting a full pardon to convicted ex-presidential narcotics trafficker Juan Orlando Hernández, on the basis that Hernández was a right wing, as opposed to a left wing, head of a nation riddled with narcotics corruption.

It is clear to anyone who takes the time to learn about the drug production and importation problems posed by several countries in Central and South America that Venezuela posed at best a minor threat in this regard, and the real reason for the attack was a “wag the dog” attempt to distract the American people from the president’s increasingly unpopular domestic agenda and, as the president has explicitly stated, to put Venezuela’s oil under the control of American oil companies who will undoubtedly profit handsomely and show their gratitude for these profits to Trump business interests.

Throughout all of this and the administration’s chaotic domestic polices, whether terrorizing and dismissing loyal Federal employees, bullying allies and trading partners with arbitrary tariffs or theatrical cruelty by DHS to meet arbitrary immigrant detention numbers, Congress has abdicated its Constitutional duty to the American people and to our nation’s standing in the world by remaining silent or actively blocking attempts at bipartisan action to excercise the powers assigned to Congress by our Constitution.

I want to be clear that I have been a registered Republican most of my adult life. I support fiscally sound budgeting and spending, reasonable, enforceable immigration policies that support our economy by attracting talent to our country and industries and a strong national defense. For decades I associated these policies with the Republican Party.

It is clear to me, however, as President Trump and his administration attack other nations, threaten to attack other nations and denounce any citizen who disagrees with their actions as enemies unworthy of the protections of the First Amendment, that it is long past time for senators and members of Congress like you to do the job you are elected to do. It is past time for you to re-assert congressional powers over budgeting and spending, waging war and generally participating in running a nation based on the rule of law and Constitutionally granted checks and balances. It is past time for you to stop catering to the whims of an increasingly uncontrollable and unaccountable chief executive enabled by an administration staffed with sycophants who are either unqualified to perform their duties or more concerned with stirring up the president’s political base with social media trolling than doing their job to protect our country.

It is imperative that all members of Congress, both Republican and Democrat, reassert the power of Congress to perform the critical duties necessary to rein in the president’s obvious belief that he is above the law, unaccountable and infallible.

Our nation is depending on you as the only source of governance capable of–and constitutionally required to–provide a rational check on this dangerous situation.

Please, do your job.