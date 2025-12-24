FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Trimmed Economic Tree by Christopher Weyant, CagleCartoons.com
Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Schools are off all week. 
Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

BachFest 2025: WKCR airs its 48th annual BachFest, celebrating the music and legacy of composer Johann Sebastian Bach over eight days this month, uninterrupted by commercial breaks, from midnight Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. Listen free online here.  Traditional and contemporary interpretations, interviews, guest programming, and archival shows. The festival concludes with Bach’s St. Matthew Passion. 2025 was the 275th anniversary of the death of J.S. Bach, who was born on March 31, 1685, in Eisenach, Germany, and died July 28, 1750, in Leipzig. The Bach-Werke-Verzeichnis catalogue known as BWV totals over 1,100 compositions. Bach spent his career as a church composer and was a devout Lutheran, and his music is transcendental and divine regardless of faith or no faith, regardless of sect or denomination. Programming schedule here.

 

pierre tristam

Notably: Peter Gabriel, who wrote the English lyrics to “Together For Palestine” (the great Mahmoud Darwish wrote the Arabic), on his website writes: “This powerful and emotive reimagining of a traditional Palestinian lullaby sees over 15 UK and Palestinian artists come together to send a message of hope and solidarity to the very place where the Christmas story began. For this release, Together For Palestine have a bold aim: to reach Christmas #1 and raise urgent, life-saving funds for Gaza’s children affected by the ongoing bombardment and genocide in Gaza. The new single was produced by Benji B, Kieran Brunt and Henri Davies, with arrangements by Kieran Brunt and Nai Barghouti, additional lyrics by Mahmoud Darwish and English lyrics written by Peter Gabriel. The track includes Amena El Abd, Brian Eno, Celeste, Dan Smith (Bastille), Kieran Brunt, Lana Lubany, Leigh-Anne, London Community Gospel Choir, Mabel, Nadine Shah, Nai Barghouti, Neneh Cherry, Sura Abdo, TYSON, Yasmeen Ayyashi and Ysee. The official single artwork was created by visionary Gazan painter Malak Mattar, and inspired by her piece ‘Shelter’ with additional artwork by Cameron JL West. […] Every penny raised from the release will go to Choose Love’s Together For Palestine Fund supporting three Palestinian-led organisations Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and Palestine Medical Relief Service.”

“The Together For Palestine Fund supports heroic organisations such as: Taawon who run the largest orphan care programme in Gaza, supporting over 20,000 children who have lost everything with food, clothing, medical care while investing in their education and wellbeing. The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) that is delivering urgent medical care, nutrition, clean water, hygiene supplies, medical missions, evacuations and restoring vital hospitals. The Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS) is the largest primary healthcare organisation across Gaza and the West Bank serving over 2 million people in 600 communities across Palestine.”

.عيد ميلاد مجيد يا فلسطين

together for palestine

 

Now this:

Persecutors must expect the hatred of those whom they oppress; but they commonly find some consolation in the testimony of their conscience, the applause of their party, and, perhaps, the success of their undertaking.

–From Edward Gibbon’s Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, vol. 6.

 

