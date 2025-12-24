The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Schools are off all week.

Click here for holiday schedules of government services, courts, garbage pick-up, library hours, etc.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: Peter Gabriel, who wrote the English lyrics to “Together For Palestine” (the great Mahmoud Darwish wrote the Arabic), on his website writes: “This powerful and emotive reimagining of a traditional Palestinian lullaby sees over 15 UK and Palestinian artists come together to send a message of hope and solidarity to the very place where the Christmas story began. For this release, Together For Palestine have a bold aim: to reach Christmas #1 and raise urgent, life-saving funds for Gaza’s children affected by the ongoing bombardment and genocide in Gaza. The new single was produced by Benji B, Kieran Brunt and Henri Davies, with arrangements by Kieran Brunt and Nai Barghouti, additional lyrics by Mahmoud Darwish and English lyrics written by Peter Gabriel. The track includes Amena El Abd, Brian Eno, Celeste, Dan Smith (Bastille), Kieran Brunt, Lana Lubany, Leigh-Anne, London Community Gospel Choir, Mabel, Nadine Shah, Nai Barghouti, Neneh Cherry, Sura Abdo, TYSON, Yasmeen Ayyashi and Ysee. The official single artwork was created by visionary Gazan painter Malak Mattar, and inspired by her piece ‘Shelter’ with additional artwork by Cameron JL West. […] Every penny raised from the release will go to Choose Love’s Together For Palestine Fund supporting three Palestinian-led organisations Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and Palestine Medical Relief Service.” “The Together For Palestine Fund supports heroic organisations such as: Taawon who run the largest orphan care programme in Gaza, supporting over 20,000 children who have lost everything with food, clothing, medical care while investing in their education and wellbeing. The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) that is delivering urgent medical care, nutrition, clean water, hygiene supplies, medical missions, evacuations and restoring vital hospitals. The Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS) is the largest primary healthcare organisation across Gaza and the West Bank serving over 2 million people in 600 communities across Palestine.” .عيد ميلاد مجيد يا فلسطين

