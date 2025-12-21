Here’s the holiday schedule for Palm Coast and Flagler County government services, and the court system.

Courts will not be in session from Dec. 24 through Dec. 28.

The City of Palm Coast offices will be closed on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Thursday, December 25, 2025, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular office hours will resume on Friday, December 26 through Wednesday, December 31. Offices will close again on Thursday, January 1, 2026, and Friday, January 2, 2026.

There will be no change to waste collection services on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. On Thursday, December 25, 2025, garbage collection will not be available. Bulk collection will be rescheduled for Monday, December 22, 2025, and recycling collection will be rescheduled for Saturday, December 27, 2025.

On Thursday, January 1, 2026, garbage collection will not be available. Bulk collection will be rescheduled for Monday, December 26, 2025, and recycling will be rescheduled for Saturday, January 3, 2026. As always, collection may occur anytime between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.palmcoast.gov/public-works/garbage or submit a question or concern regarding FCC Environmental through Palm Coast Connect, by visiting https://www.palmcoast.gov/connect.

Additionally, several parks and recreation facilities will have amended hours during the holiday season. Those hours will be as follows:

December 24, 2024

Palm Coast Aquatics Center – CLOSED

Southern Recreation Center – CLOSED

Palm Coast Community Center – Open for Permitted Programs

Palm Harbor Golf Course – Modified hours (7 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

December 25, 2024

Palm Coast Aquatics Center – CLOSED

Southern Recreation Center – CLOSED

Palm Coast Community Center – CLOSED

Palm Harbor Golf Course – CLOSED

December 31, 2024

Palm Coast Aquatics Center – CLOSED

Southern Recreation Center – Modified hours (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Palm Coast Community Center – Modified hours (Open until 6 p.m.)

Palm Harbor Golf Course – Open

January 1, 2024

Palm Coast Aquatics Center – CLOSED

Southern Recreation Center – CLOSED

Palm Coast Community Center – CLOSED

Palm Harbor Golf Course – Open

January 2, 2024

Palm Coast Aquatics Center – CLOSED

Southern Recreation Center – Open

Palm Coast Community Center – Open

Palm Harbor Golf Course – Open

Also, please save the date for the Palm Coast holiday tradition that preserves the environment and beautifies our City. The 17th Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, January 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot at 22 Utility Drive.

Recycle your Christmas tree in exchange for a free three-gallon evergreen tree, while supplies last. Residents should remove all decorations, lights, tinsel, and ornaments from trees before donation.

All trees donated for recycling will be ground and used as mulch to beautify Palm Coast’s parks and trails. The City will offer free paper shredding at the tree recycling event. For more information, contact Carol Mini at [email protected].

Flagler County Government Closures:

Flagler County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday and again on January 1 and 2. Some county services will operate on a revised schedule.

Flagler County Public Library

Closed at 5 p.m. system wide on Wednesday, December 24

Closed all day on December 25 and 26 Normal hours for both the Palm Coast Library and Bunnell Library @ Nexus that weekend

Closed all day on January 1 and 2 Normal hours for both the Palm Coast Library and Bunnell Library @ Nexus that weekend



Flagler County Public Transportation

Closed completely on December 25 and January 1

Open December 26 and January 2 to transport Dialysis Clients only

Solid Waste – in unincorporated areas

Those with Thursday pick-up (Christmas Day and New Years Day) will have service on Saturday, December 27 and January 3

The Hazardous Waste site will be closed at noon on Tuesday, December 22, in addition to Christmas and New Years Day

For additional Solid Waste information, go to: https://www.flaglercounty.gov/Government/Departments/Solid-Waste

Flagler Beach and Bunnell government offices are closed Dec. 24 and 25.