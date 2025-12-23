The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Schools are off all week.

Click here for holiday schedules of government services, courts, garbage pick-up, library hours, etc.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: Sunday’s News-Journal ran an item that read, in part: “Waving posters of his mugshot and chanting ‘You’re a scumbag,’ Seabreeze High School students and parents ‘welcomed’ a travel agent accused of scamming them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars on his arrival in handcuffs at Daytona Beach International Airport. Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood invited anyone who lost money to meet travel agent Robert Safford Goodwin, as deputies brought him back to face charges in Volusia County.” A friend reacted: “While I have little sympathy for this toad, if he’s guilty, this use of performance justice seems more intended to score social media likes for Mike Chitwood than advance society’s real interest in deterring those who prey upon it. When our sheriff seems to slide in that direction, it gives me a queasy feeling I’ve slipped into a Scarlet Letter time warp, where self-righteous citizens are invited to stone the adulteress (never the adulterer) in the public square.”

Now this:





