The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 22, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?). Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here. Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.



Today at a Glance:

Schools are off all week.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. The Police Department swears in new officers Fallon Eibert and Jonathan

Whealton. The commission gets the city’s annual financial audit, and considers adopting a resolution opting the city out of the property tax exemption afforded rental properties under the Live Local Act. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: The French daily Le Monde earlier this month, two days before the first anniversary of the cathedral’s reopening after its $1 billion restoration after the 2019 fire, ran a column by a Michel Guerrin incensed that Notre Dame in Paris is not charging tourists a fee to step inside. “Between 11 and 12 million people will have visited in 12 months (compared to nine million per year before the fire),” he wrote. “The figure is staggering, far outpacing the Sacré-Cœur, the Louvre, or Versailles. The more triumphant Notre-Dame becomes, the firmer my conviction remains: Entry should be ticketed. I have already written this. I reiterate it.” He has a point. The overwhelming majority of people who do step inside want selfies and check marks next to the tourist spots they have “done,” as Henry James sniffed. Notre Dame isn’t charging because the Catholic church refuses to charge. It considers the cathedral a gift from god. “While there is a kernel of truth to this, it is largely false. It is astonishing to witness such blindness, but above all, such bad faith, to the point where a Catholic authority could claim not to distinguish between tourists and worshippers. Numerous churches in Spain or Italy manage this distinction quite well, especially when they are responsible for the buildings and funds are lacking, charging tourists while still reserving generous hours for prayer,” Guerrin writes. The Catholic church didn’t put up the money to restore the cathedral. The church isn’t responsible for maintaining the building. The church is taking the state–and the Cathedral–for granted. I doubt Victor Hugo would mind a modest charge. The charge to visit St. John the Divine in Manhattan? $15. St. Patrick’s doesn’t charge, but asks for donations. But St. Patrick’s is no Notre Dame.

Now this:





