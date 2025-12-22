FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 22, 2025

Clay Jones on the Sycophant Center:
Clay Jones on the Sycophant Center: “Are you sick of me saying it yet? Because I’m apparently gonna have to say it again and again and again over the next three years. This is some real Saddam Hussein shit. The Trump administration has an agreement with pharmaceutical companies they are calling Trump Rx. The plan to give newborns $1000 is called Trump Accounts. The US Institute of Peace has been renamed the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the State Department, never mind that Donald Trump is actually in court right now fighting for control of this think tank. Annual passes to our national parks will now feature Trump’s face, while also offering free entrance on his birthday (bears will be allowed to eat Republicans on that day. Right?). The Treasury Department is about to issue a $1 coin celebrating our nation’s 250th anniversary with, you guessed it, Trump’s face on it (despite putting a living president’s face on a coin being a violation of department rules). The new million-dollar visa, which will offer residency to foreign billionaire assholes, will come with a go card that will also feature Donald Trump’s fucking face. The new ballroom, that the East wing was demolished for and is costing around $300 million, will be called the Donald J Trump Presidential Ballroom. The Department of Labor and the Department of Agriculture have both featured giant, ugly banners with Trump’s face on them. Trump has thrown himself a military parade on his birthday. Soon, a new monument will be built in his honor in Arlington, leading into Washington, DC. I’m sure it will be called the Trump Monument. All of these examples are federal government properties. Donald Trump does not own these properties or have the right to put his face or name on them. Now, perhaps the biggest slap in our face, at least JFK’s, is that the Kennedy Center is now called the Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.” Read the full Jones at Substack.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

    • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
    • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
    • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
    • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Schools are off all week.
Click here for holiday schedules of government services, courts, garbage pick-up, library hours, etc. 

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. The Police Department swears in new officers Fallon Eibert and Jonathan
Whealton. The commission gets the city’s annual financial audit, and considers adopting a resolution opting the city out of the property tax exemption afforded rental properties under the Live Local Act. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

 

pierre tristam

Notably: The French daily Le Monde earlier this month, two days before the first anniversary of the cathedral’s reopening after its $1 billion restoration after the 2019 fire, ran a column by a Michel Guerrin incensed that Notre Dame in Paris is not charging tourists a fee to step inside. “Between 11 and 12 million people will have visited in 12 months (compared to nine million per year before the fire),” he wrote. “The figure is staggering, far outpacing the Sacré-Cœur, the Louvre, or Versailles. The more triumphant Notre-Dame becomes, the firmer my conviction remains: Entry should be ticketed. I have already written this. I reiterate it.” He has a point. The overwhelming majority of people who do step inside want selfies and check marks next to the tourist spots they have “done,” as Henry James sniffed. Notre Dame isn’t charging because the Catholic church refuses to charge. It considers the cathedral a gift from god. “While there is a kernel of truth to this, it is largely false. It is astonishing to witness such blindness, but above all, such bad faith, to the point where a Catholic authority could claim not to distinguish between tourists and worshippers. Numerous churches in Spain or Italy manage this distinction quite well, especially when they are responsible for the buildings and funds are lacking, charging tourists while still reserving generous hours for prayer,” Guerrin writes. The Catholic church didn’t put up the money to  restore the cathedral. The church isn’t responsible for maintaining the building. The church is taking the state–and the Cathedral–for granted. I doubt Victor Hugo would mind a modest charge. The charge to visit St. John the Divine in Manhattan? $15. St. Patrick’s doesn’t charge, but asks for donations. But St. Patrick’s is no Notre Dame.

 

Now this:

December 2025
No event found!

You sure notice how a village burns, even from twenty kilometers away. It was cheerful. A piddling little hamlet you wouldn’t even see during the day, deep in some ugly stretch of country—well, you have no idea what an impression it makes at night when it burns! It looks like Notre-Dame! It takes a good full night for a village to burn, even a small one; at the end, it looks like a huge flower, then just a bud, then nothing left.

–From Louis Ferdinand-Celine’s Journey to the End of he Night (1932).

 

