The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 8 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Ex-Firefighter James Melady is scheduled for docket sounding at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Trial is scheduled for the following week. Melady faces a first-degree felony rape charge, a third-degree felony voyeurism charge, and a second-degree charge of fraud stemming from an incident aboard an ambulance, when Melady was on duty and he allegedly assaulted an unconscious patient. See: “Ex-Paramedic Accused of Raping Patient in Ambulance Is Denied Bond; County Issues New Rescue Protocols.” Also: Kristopher Henriqson is scheduled for docket sounding at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Henriqson is a 47-year-old state and federal felon and Palm Coast resident facing accusations of having routinely raped and abused his stepdaughter since she was 9. See: “Facing Life in Prison, Man Wants to Represent Himself and Depose Step-Daughter Accusing Him of Rape.”

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: In 1963, three years after he took over Commentary magazine–an organ of lapsed liberals that would become beacon and coaling pit to the reactionary gang of jingos known as neocons–Norman Podhoretz wrote a piece called “My Negro Problem–And Ours.” The bigoted pomposity of the title hasn’t aged. Its judgments are enjoying a revival in the shadows of Charlie Kirk’s halo and maga’s enduring prisonhouse. Podhoretz, these days a 95-year-old maga fan, recalled his white Depression youth in “an integrated” Brooklyn neighborhood full of what he saw as predatory Blacks. He was afraid of them and “hated them with all my heart.” The experience convinced him of the failure of integration and liberalism, whose reverse racism he called “crow-jimism” (a term he borrowed from Beat poet Kenneth Rexroth). It convinced him of a white superiority he still felt as the 33-year-old who wrote Mein Negerproblem. “How, then, do I know that this hatred has never entirely disappeared?” he writes. “I know it from the insane rage that can stir in me at the thought of Negro anti-Semitism.” Did he reserve equal rage for Charles Lindbergh or a millenia of Catholicism then? Might maga’s flowering into tiki-torched great replacement theories have convinced him that he was wrong to call Trump’s election a “miracle”? His hatred gets worse: “I know it from the disgusting prurience that can stir in me at the sight of a mixed couple” (Loving v. Virginia was four years away); “and I know it from the violence that can stir in me whenever I encounter that special brand of paranoid touchiness to which many Negroes are prone.” It takes a bigger man to get over hatred like that. His magazine, now edited by his son, still boasts of the piece as “One of the Most Controversial and Powerful Essays Published in COMMENTARY.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



