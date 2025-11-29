The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 29, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Tree-lighting ceremony: The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents and visitors to the 11th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast from 6 to 9 p.m. Join Santa, the Palm Coast City Council, and the Rotary Club of Flagler County as they count down to the lighting of a beautiful tree and celebrate the arrival of the most wonderful time of the year! Details here.
Notably: The cartoon above appeared in the January 6, 1940 issue of The New Yorker. On that day Nazis invaded France along a 120-mile front, crushing what little French resistance they got, but that’s beside the point. The cartoon’s prescient punchline is the thing. The same can be said of the haunted-faced Thomas Powers’s Galatea 2.2, his 1995 novel where a computer scientist builds a computer that “learns” and writes literary criticism as good as the Richard Powers of the novel. Powers (he is a character in his own novel) also teaches Helen, as the machine comes to be known (not of Troy). Helen and Powers develop a relationship until Helen self-executes. As suicides go, that one doesn’t sound so tragic.
–P.T.
Members of an air-crash cult will hijack a jumbo jet and crash it into the White House in an act of blind devotion to their mysterious and reclusive leader, known only as Uncle Bob. The President and First Lady will miraculously survive with minor cuts, according to close friends of the couple.
–From Don DeLillo’s White Noise (1985).
