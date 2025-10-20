The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Notably:
October 2025
Monday, Oct 20
9:00 am - 11:00 am
In Court: Jermaine Williams Pre-Trial
Flagler County courthouse
Monday, Oct 20
10:00 am - 11:00 am
East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board Meeting
Monday, Oct 20
5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Flagler County Commission Evening Meeting
Government Services Building
Monday, Oct 20
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nar-Anon Family Group
St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church
Monday, Oct 20
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Palm Coast Charter Review Committee Meeting
Palm Coast City Hall
Tuesday, Oct 21
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Palm Coast City Hall
Tuesday, Oct 21
9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church
Tuesday, Oct 21
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Food Truck Tuesday
Central Park in Town Center
Tuesday, Oct 21
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach
Tuesday, Oct 21
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
Cinematique of Daytona Beach
No event found!
For the full calendar, go here.
