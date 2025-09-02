The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.
The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Notable quote: Andy Dance, who chairs the County Commission, was cautioning his colleagues last week at the latest joint government meeting, and ahead of next week’s parade of requests before the local legislative delegation: “The legislature still is a mess. The word I got is the infighting is still there from last year. If we’re going to get something through, it’s probably going to go through as a Senate appropriation, not through the House. The House is just not the avenue to expect things to go this year.”
Ubu Roi was written by Alfred Jarry, a man who single-handedly raised de-rangement to the level of religion. Jarry opened the floodgates of that movement with the military name: the advance guard. By his death in 1907, every prac-titioner of radical art-Picasso, Matisse, Pound, Joyce, Stein, Satie, Stravinsky-owed something to the diminutive Jarry and his obese King Ubu. Yeats sat in the house on opening night, cheering the play on against its detractors. Yet after-ward, he wrote of feeling an extreme sad-ness. After the refinements of his own verse, of Bernhardt and Brahms, there had to be a reaction against so much beauty. Sadly, he wrote the century’s ob-stetric: “After us, the Savage God.”” […] . Jarry merely emphasized the underside of the intimacy brought on by mechanical reproduction: the camera, in encouraging us to identify with the photographed scene, always lied. It cropped, it recolored, it double-exposed. Lenses blurred the distinction between private dream and public, mass-repro-duced logic.
–From Richard Powers’s Three Farmers on Their Way to a Dance (1985).
