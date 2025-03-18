The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The meeting is expected to be preceded by a rally called by Mayor Mike Norris in his own support, after fellow-council members called for an investigation of his behavior at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Notebook: I’ve never been the most loyal reader of the Washington Post, but I’ve cherished it over the years, whenever I could get my hands on it, even in the last few years, as it was part of my PressReader subscription, if fitfully so (you never knew whether you’d get your day’s issue, and the Sunday issue has always been blacked out). Good reporting, fairly OK writing, the occasional surprise on the OpEd page, and a respectable opinion section handled by David Shipler, the solid former New York Times correspondent in Jerusalem and the author of The Working Poor, a 2004, denser addition to Ehrenreich’s incomparable Nickle and Dimed The Rights of the People (2011), Rights at Risk (2012), and what I think remains his best book, Arab and Jew: Wounded Spirits in a Promised Land, from 1986. It is less outdated than you’d think: adjust with a few massacres and you’re current. Shipler couldn’t stay on after Bezos ordered that about-face at the Post’s opinion page, telling Shipler (literally, apparently) that if Shipler wasn’t a “hell yes” for it. he’d better leave. So Bezos, priming himself to find new ways to toady to Trump, wants the Post to be a third-rate copy of the Wall Street Journal’s opinion pages. McKay Coppins in the November 2021 Atlantic had a piece on the killing of America’s newspapers by Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund. Bezos wasn’t among the culprits back then, what with his “Democracy dies in darkness” adorning the Post after Trump’s first election and before he transitioned to a fascist in sheep’s clothing. But there was this paragraph: “But beneath all the recriminations and infighting was a cruel reality: When faced with the likely decimation of the country’s largest local newspapers, most Americans didn’t seem to care very much. “It was like watching a slow-motion disaster,” says Gregory Pratt, a reporter at the Chicago Tribune.” So it is. Newspapers are dying because democracy is dying, and enough Americans don’t seem to care very much. —P.T.

Now this:

XXX













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



