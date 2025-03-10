The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial of Michael Wayne Jennelle on a capital felony charge of raping a minor and three additional related life felonies begins with jury selection at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401. The prosecution is not seeking the death penalty. The alleged crimes predate the enactment of a new but unconstitutional law enacted in Florida 14 months ago that reinstates the death penalty for individuals convicted of the rape of children younger than 12. If convicted, Jennelle would be immediately sentenced to life in prison. The judge would have no discretion. See: “As Trial Is Set for Man on Charges of Raping His Granddaughter, Judge Asks: “You Want To Put Her Through That?’”

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. The commission will be asked to approve a change order increasing the price of Bunnell’s new wastewater treatment plant from $23 million to $30 million. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Out of RFK Jr.’s hearing: From Statista: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows just how effective vaccines have been in all but eradicating major diseases in the United States. Some diseases have in fact been eradicated with no new cases of polio or smallpox in decades in the United States compared to a 20th cenrury average of more than 10,000 cases per year. And even though progress in eradicating measles has stalled in recent years (due in part to growing vaccine skepticism), its morbidity is nowhere near the annual case load seen in the 20th century, when half a million people were infected in an average year. Its prevalence has fallen by more than 99 percent due to vaccinations, along with a whole host of other diseases such as pertussis (whooping cough), mumps and rubella.

