The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In court: Docket sounding is scheduled in the case of Derrius Bauer at 8:30 a.m. (See: “For Derrius Bauer, Co-Defendant in Circle K Murder, a Choice Between Risking Life in Prison and a Grim Deal“), and of Michael Jennelle at 1:30 p.m. Jennelle, 53, of Palm Coast, who is currently scheduled for trial in mid-February. Jennelle faces a capital felony, three life felonies and a second degree felony, all related to the alleged abuse of a girl–his granddaughter, whom he adopted as his daughter–from the time she was 7 to when she was about 10. The prosecution is not seeking the death penalty. See: “As Trial Is Set for Man on Charges of Raping His Granddaughter, Judge Asks: “You Want To Put Her Through That?’”

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Palm Coast City Council and administration meeting with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s Central Florida District Director Barry Cotton, 10:30 a.m. to noon at 2 Utility Drive in Palm Coast, the city’s utilities headquarters. The meeting is intended to brief Cotton on the state of the city’s utilities, particularly the needed and costly upgrades at Wate Water Treatment I off Utility Drive. Several council members may be in attendance. The meeting is open to the public.

Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting, 3:30 p.m. in the 3rd floor administration conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Joint workshop of local governments: Flagler County, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Bunnell and Beverly Beach governments hold their quarterly meeting, 5:30 p.m. in board chambers of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Discussion points include homelessness and marketing.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.







Notably: Flagler Beach hosted a retirement party for Fire Chief Bobby Pace last week at Santa Maria del Mar’s fellowship hall. He retired Feb. 1. Pace had written on Dec. 20: “Serving as the Fire Chief for the City of Flagler Beach over the past twelve years has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. This role allowed me to be at the forefront of protecting our community and ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. Leading a dedicated team of firefighters, I witnessed their unwavering commitment to service, teamwork, and professionalism, which continually inspired me. Each day brought new challenges, whether responding to emergencies, implementing innovative fire safety measures, or building relationships with other local agencies. It was a privilege to play such a critical role in safeguarding a city I care so deeply about. […] The Fire Department is currently fully staffed, maintaining three rotating three-member crews. Recruiting, training, and retaining new firefighters is another challenge: since professional growth opportunities can be somewhat limited in a small department such as Flagler Beach, it is often other amenities that contribute to keeping firefighters here. Often mentioned are the community quality of life and the camaraderie of fellow firefighters. The current staff of firefighters have been remarkably stable, and that speaks highly of the current political and professional environment in Flagler Beach. I am sure that other unforeseen challenges will arise, but I have confidence that those challenges can be successfully overcome. Being the Fire Chief has been more than just a job; it has been an honor and a calling. I will always cherish the memories and lessons learned during this chapter of my life, and I am excited to see how the department continues to thrive in the future.”

Now this:













