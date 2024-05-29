The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Luke Ingram’s lawyers will argue before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins their intent to rely on the insanity defense regarding Ingram’s killing of his grandfather on Claremont Court on Nov. 9, 2022. Ingram was 19 at the time. The motion will be argued at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Ingram faces a first degree murder charge, a capital felony, a charge of rape, a life felony, a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, a first degree felony, and three other charges. See: “Accused of Killing His Grandfather, Luke Ingram Now Faces 1st Degree Murder and Rape Charges.”

In Court: Flagler County government argues a motion for partial summary judgment in the Old Dixie Motel case at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Chris France in Courtroom 403 at the Flagler County courthouse. The county is seeking to demolish the derelict hotel after numerous, seemingly failed attempts to get two successive owners of the facility to rehabilitate it. See the motion here. Case 2021CA109.

In Court: A 9 a.m. hearing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Lee Marsh in Tallahassee in the case of Preddy v. DuPont, in which Rose Marie Preddy, a judge in the 7th Judicial Circuit, is challenging Scott DuPont’s eligibility as a candidate for judge in this August’s election. See: “Previously Disgraced Scott DuPont, Running Again for Judge, Offers Orwellian Explanation of His Bar Suspension.”









Palm Coast Planning Board: The board meets for a workshop presentation related to the city’s ongoing development of a new comprehensive plan, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.













In Coming Days:





May 25: Torch Run in Support of the Special Olympics: Join law enforcement in support of Special Olympics Florida in a 1-mile run, with athlete arrival at 12:30 p.m., to be ready to run at 1 p.m. Running from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center (61 Sheriff EW Johnston Dr, Bunnell), past the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, turning around at the Flagler County Tax Collector Office, and ending back at the Operations Center.



May 31-June 1: Her Turn Women's Surf Festival: From the organizers: "Join us for Flagler Beach's surf festival, 'Her Turn'. We believe in the magic of the ocean, the art of surfing and the power of bringing women together. Join us in celebrating all three in our special little beach town. All levels welcome! Bring your board and a mentality of fun and community." Friday evening the event starts with a kick-off party at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the day begins with yoga on the beach at 6:30 a.m., and an 8 a.m. start for the competition. See the website here.



June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.



June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notably: “We cannot, for example,” writes Jonathan Schell in The Fate of the Earth, “say in any simple or unqualified sense that the end of the world is bad and its continuation good, because mankind is not in itself good or evil but is the source of both, providing the theatre in which good and evil actions appear as well as the actors by whom they are all enacted. (No stone, tree, or lion ever did anything either good or evil.) Neither can we say that mankind is useful. For to whom are we of any use? Human life is not needed by someone somewhere; rather, it is the seat of need, and need is one of the modes of our being.” Discuss. —P.T.

