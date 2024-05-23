The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 23, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. High in the low 90s. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

‘Sense and Sensibility,’ at Daytona Playhouse: All shows at 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Adults $20, Seniors $19, Youth $10. A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?













In Coming Days:



May 22: Stormwater Community Workshop for Flagler Beach Residents: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Building Department, Wickline Center, 800 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. The city administration and engineers from McKim and Creed invite the public to a workshop to collect information and data about their properties and their stormwater concerns. Bring supporting documents and photographs. Call Chris Novak or Dale Martin at 386/517-2000 with questions.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.







Notably: Every once in a while you’ll read a column or see a commentary on TV about the degradation of language, the way you do about the degradation of music. A psychologist told the New York Times in the 1930s that swing music was unhealthy because it went against the rhythms of the body. Elvis was called lascivious. The Beatles were blasphemous. Madonna was… well, you remember. Same complaints about language. Radio and television were thought to be the end of the written word and the dawn of universal degeneracy. Email was thought to demolish proper syntax and grammar. Then came texting. OMG. And twitter. Or X. Or bigotry central, or whatever it’s called these days. But you shouldn’t be surprised that every ROFL and BTW and IDK and LOL had its origins at least as far back as the Medieval scriptoriums of Constantinople, Venice and Paris. Why? Because before the age of paper when parchment was so ridiculously expensive, scribes had to jam as much as they could on a single line, on a single page. For a few hundred years they had no spaces between words, no punctuation, no white space anywhere. And they developed all sorts of shorthanded abbreviations, in Latin especially, making Rosetta Stone translators of subsequent scholars trying to decipher it all. No one blames them. Why blame the abbreviation of today? Language will go where its medium and users take it. It roams, it changes constantly, it breathes. Nothing wrong with any of it. In its place, anyway. —P.T.

Now this:









