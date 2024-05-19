To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at a Glance:

Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert, 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Opening reception for artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials. Stop by the galley, have some refreshments and meet Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger at the reception. If you are unable to join us, the show will be on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Sense and Sensibility,’ at Daytona Playhouse: All shows at 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Adults $20, Seniors $19, Youth $10. A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:

May 18: Free Housing Fair and Financial Wellness Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Attendees can expect vendors representing insurance companies, home inspection companies, and title companies, as well as builders and realtors. The fair caters to everyone: Home Buyers, Homeowners, and Renters alike. Free credit reports will be available for all attendees. Throughout the day, mini workshops will cover topics such as Financial Literacy, Home Buying, and Heir Property Issues. Industry professionals will be on hand to provide insights into the home-buying process, offer free credit reports, consult with HUD Housing Counselors, and discuss new mortgage loan products, down payment assistance programs, affordable housing initiatives, and rehab programs and loan options for homeowners.



May 22: Stormwater Community Workshop for Flagler Beach Residents: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Building Department, Wickline Center, 800 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. The city administration and engineers from McKim and Creed invite the public to a workshop to collect information and data about their properties and their stormwater concerns. Bring supporting documents and photographs. Call Chris Novak or Dale Martin at 386/517-2000 with questions.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: I had no idea that for years after the re-emergence of the Olympics, medals were awarded for art–painting, sculpture–poetry, literature, architecture, “a “pentathlon of the Muses,” as Pierre de Coubertin, the founder and leader of the modern Olympics, called them,” the Times reported last week. “Thousands of artists, some of them famous, most of them not, submitted works. More than 150 Olympic arts medals were awarded, the same medals that athletes received. At the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles, 400,000 people visited the monthlong exhibition of entries. As the Olympics return to Paris this summer, thousands of gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded — all for sport, none for arts.” The awards died off toward the middle of the last century and were killed off after World War II. The Olympics were looking toward television for validation. Art and culture isn’t made for television. And what artistic and literary contributions had been made were thin in value and forgettable. But the competition was also hampered by the fact that only amateurs, not professionals, could contribute. That’s changed. So wouldn’t it be worth reviving–and putting some serious money behind it? The Olympics aren’t short of money. This could be a fabulous showcase of world art and culture, particularly for the less visible. Imagine that obscure Gaza or Bangladeshi writer emerging out of nowhere to get a gold in poetry or sculpture (with money awards), and the quadrennial productions from around the world. Too much, too good, to hope for. But certainly as valid as, say, whatever they’re doing with flag football, discuss throwing —discus throwing!–golf and synchronized (“artistic”) swimming. Also, I’ve always thought chess should be an Olympic sport. —P.T.

Now this: When The Olympics had Art Competitions









