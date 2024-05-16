The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 16, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at a Glance:

Joint Meeting of Flagler County Commission and Ormond Beach City Commission 5:30 p.m. at Ormond Beach City Hall, 22 South Beach Street, Ormond Beach, Conference Room 103. Ormond Beach sued Flagler County over a disputed land use matter in the Hunter’s Ridge area at the south end of the county. Flagler County argues that the lawsuit is unnecessary, as it is based on speculated fears that the county would turn an access road through woods, called 40 Grade, into an asphalted road in the future. The two sides are attempting to work out their differences.

Ladies Golf Event with BOLD Ladies of Flagler County: First ever Ladies Golf Event at Grand Reserve Golf Club, 9 a.m., in partnership with BOLD Ladies of Flagler County. A Fun filled golf scramble with lunch, fashion show, raffle and prizes! Be a part of something special and fun that benefits kids here in Flagler County. Register on line at Christmascometrue.org under events tab.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.













In Coming Days:





May 17: From Blueprint to Action: Local Strategies for Housing Policy Advancement, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. This luncheon-style forum is tailored for individuals interested in housing policy, particularly in matters of affordability. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with panelists and contribute their insights. Panelists include Scott Culp, Principal of Atlantic Housing Partners (for-profit affordable housing developer); Bill Lazar, Executive Director of St. Johns Housing Partnership (non-profit affordable housing developer); Ali Ankudowich, AICP, Technical Advisor with the Florida Housing Coalition; Annamaria Long, Executive Officer of the Flagler Home Builders Association; Maeven Rogers, City Administration Coordinator for the City of Palm Coast; and Jay Gardner, Flagler County Property Appraiser. Tickets for the luncheon forum can be acquired through Eventbrite here.



May 18: Free Housing Fair and Financial Wellness Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Attendees can expect vendors representing insurance companies, home inspection companies, and title companies, as well as builders and realtors. The fair caters to everyone: Home Buyers, Homeowners, and Renters alike. Free credit reports will be available for all attendees. Throughout the day, mini workshops will cover topics such as Financial Literacy, Home Buying, and Heir Property Issues. Industry professionals will be on hand to provide insights into the home-buying process, offer free credit reports, consult with HUD Housing Counselors, and discuss new mortgage loan products, down payment assistance programs, affordable housing initiatives, and rehab programs and loan options for homeowners.



May 22: Stormwater Community Workshop for Flagler Beach Residents: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Building Department, Wickline Center, 800 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. The city administration and engineers from McKim and Creed invite the public to a workshop to collect information and data about their properties and their stormwater concerns. Bring supporting documents and photographs. Call Chris Novak or Dale Martin at 386/517-2000 with questions.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Notably: From Reporters Without Borders: “Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call to the international community to protect Palestinian journalism and step up pressure on Israel for an end to the massacre in Gaza, where more than 105 journalists have been killed since 7 October, including at least 22 killed in the course of their work. Gaza is still inaccessible and subject to constant bombardment but few journalists have been allowed to leave. “Protection” is the emphatic response from Gazan journalists when asked by RSF what they most need in Gaza today. They have lived in constant terror since 7 October, counting the deaths of loved-ones and colleagues. According to RSF’s tally, at least 105 have so far been killed by Israeli airstrikes, rockets and gunfire, including at least 22 in the course of their work. Despite repeated calls from NGOs, including RSF, for the Rafah border crossing to be opened, only journalists embedded with the Israel Defense Forces have been able to enter Gaza and they are restricted to covering Israeli permitted areas. Israel has meanwhile allowed only a handful of Gazan journalists to be evacuated.” —P.T.

Now this: RSF has met with some of the evacuated journalists in the Qatari capital, Doha, including Al Jazeera’s iconic bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh, Agence France-Presse (AFP) photojournalist Mahmoud al-Hams, RSF correspondent Ola al-Zaanoon, and her son, freelance reporter Moussa al-Zaanoon. They describe the risks they ran to keep reporting the news as Gaza continued to be completely closed. “We felt it was up to us to provide the entire world with information,” RSF’s correspondent said. “A journalist was killed or wounded every day,” her 24-year-old son added. “I was in constant fear of losing my father, my mother and my own life, but I understood that it was my duty to report what was happening.”









