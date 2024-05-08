The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Law Enforcement Memorial Service: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office hosts the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at 7:45 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Operations Center, 61 Sheriff E.W. Johnston Drive, off of Commerce Parkway, in Bunnell. The service commemorates Flagler County’s fallen law enforcement officers through the years and includes the traditional wreath-laying at the Law Enforcement Memorial. All are welcome.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]













May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Editorial Notebook. Yesterday this space addressed a Bill Maher segment alleged hypocrisy surrounding the sexualization of children. Here’s a piece I wrote for The Ledger in Lakeland in 2000 on a related subject: “With Britney Spears’ midriff buckling to “Hit me, baby, one more time,” AM Cosmetics selling 10-year-olds scented body oils called “Follow Me Boy,” and beauty pageants turning 6-year-olds into glamor objects, the sexualization of children in contemporary culture is as commonplace in marketing as it is condoned at home. (Last I checked, 10-year-olds didn’t have the jobs to actually pay for the $200 jacket and $60 platform shoes and kerchief-size designer miniskirts, preferably black, from Limited Too, the clothing chain targeting “tweeners.”) So it wasn’t entirely surprising when my 6-year-old daughter sang her mother and me a song she was learning at school in preparation for a year-ending performance. It went like this: I’m the last of the Red Hot Romeos

Women, they are putty in my hands You know, I may be a dying breed,

But companionship is all I need!

There are some who have the magical touch,

From Cupid to Casanova

You may wonder why he talks about himself so much

If you ask, I’m sure he’ll show ya!

He’s the last of the Red Hot Romeos

Women, they are putty in his hands . . . The song is only marginally degrading by the standards of contemporary backstreet-boyish pop. But I wasn’t thrilled to see a child whose conception of wild things had been happily limited to Maurice Sendak suddenly shimmy to Romeo and Women, they are putty in his hands. I later learned at Cleveland Court Elementary in Lakeland that the song is part of a musical the kindergarten children are performing in a year-ending show. “Red Hot Romeo” was chosen because of its message: As they sing and dance on stage, children act out a rejection of Romeo’s swaggering. Message or no message, why would this song be chosen as opposed to something skirting suggestive themes altogether (as the musical’s other numbers do)? Nothing spoils a performance — a children’s performance especially — like a message anyway. The problem is that, as teachers at Cleveland Court pointed out, even elementary-age kids as young as kindergartners are adopting the look and behavior of teens and “tweens,” down to pairing off as boyfriends and girlfriends. A few are. That doesn’t mean the school should feel compelled to do more than discourage those wannabes — not inject everyone with a pre-emptive message, no matter how well-intentioned the injection may be: Snorting coke or downing six-packs every evening isn’t good, either, but 6-year-olds don’t need to be bombarded with drug-war doctrine yet either. They will be all too soon. It’s not as if there’s a lack of moral lessons to teach kindergartners that their teachers need to borrow themes more appropriate in middle school and beyond. Innocence is being eradicated quickly enough in places outside schools’ control. That’s no reason to capitulate and play along instead of preserving, in those early grades, room for childhood. Adult muck and pretension can wait.” —P.T.

