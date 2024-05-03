The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 3, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: County Judge Anddrea Totten and Clerk of Court Tom Bexley. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3.

‘Hysteria,’ At Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of “Hysteria,” Terry Johnson’s clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud’s brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.

The Palm Coast Songwriters Festival is scheduled for May 2-5 at the Daytona State College Amphitheater, 545 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast, and other venues, including JT’s Seafood Shack at 5224 North Oceanshore Boulevard. Check the schedule for details. Starting at 5 p.m. May 2, midday or earlier on May 3, 4 and 5, with nearly 40 HIT Songwriters with over 125 #1 HITS and hundreds of additional charted songs to their credit performing. Single-day tickets start at $25 per day. These great songwriters give the attendees the ability to peek behind the curtain and learn the story behind the songs, along with hearing the writers perform them as well.

Free Family Art Night: “Textured Turtles”, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

‘First Date,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32.50, including fees. Book tickets here. The 2012 musical takes the audience through the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles set up by friends and family. The two have nothing in common: Aaron is a conservative banker, Jewish, and looking for a meaningful relationship, while Casey is an artist and a little too funky for Wall Street. With the influences of their friends and family (played out in their imaginations) as well as the effects of social media (Google, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube personified), this first date seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all. With a contemporary rock score, FIRST DATE gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment.













In Coming Days:





May 4: The 1964 Arrest of 16 Rabbis in St. Augustine: Palm Coast Historical Society and Museum Presents a Free Speaker Event: "The June 18th, 1964 Arrest of 16 Rabbis in St. Augustine... and Why It Matters" By Speaker Dr. Michael Butler. At the Palm Coast Community Center, 10 a.m. Free refreshments served at 9:30 a.m. Please register at www.parksandrec.fun or call 386-986-2323. Sponsored in part by Florida Humanities, the City of Palm Coast, and Visit Flagler



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 8: Law Enforcement Memorial Service: The Flagler County Sheriff's Office hosts the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at 7:45 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 61 Sheriff E.W. Johnston Drive, off of Commerce Parkway, in Bunnell. The service commemorates Flagler County's fallen law enforcement officers through the years and includes the traditional wreath-laying at the Law Enforcement Memorial. All are welcome.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Afterlives Afterthoughts: Odd, the serendipity of coincidental readings. I read these passages from two books worlds apart within a few days: From Melville’s White Jacket: “As a man-of-war that sails through the sea, so this earth that sails through the air. We mortals are all on board a fast-sailing, never-sinking world-frigate, of which God was the shipwright; and she is but one craft in a Milky-Way fleet, of which God is the Lord High Admiral. The port we sail from is for ever astern. And though far out of sight of land, for ages and ages we continue to sail with sealed orders, and our last destination remains a secret to ourselves and our officers; yet our final haven was predestinated ere we slipped from the stocks at Creation.” Then from a 1774 letter by Voltaire, who died four years later–he was suffering from what scholars now think was a form of cancer, probably of the bladder: “We are all in this world like prisoners in a prison courtyard, each awaiting his hanging without knowing when; and when that time comes, it so happens that we’ve lived quite uselessly.” But let us not end on a note so gallant of gallows. So here’s another Melvillian bit read the last morning of a full moon’s dawn, from—of all ambiguous works, Pierre: “Oh, praised be the beauty of this earth; the beauty, and the bloom, and the mirthfulness thereof. We lived before, and shall live again; and as we hope for a fairer world than this to come; so we came from one less fine.” —P.T.

Now this: Eternity explained, with thank to Pogo.









