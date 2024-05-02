The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 2, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.

The Palm Coast Songwriters Festival is scheduled for May 2-5 at the Daytona State College Amphitheater, 545 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast, and other venues, including JT’s Seafood Shack at 5224 North Oceanshore Boulevard. Check the schedule for details. Starting at 5 p.m. May 2, midday or earlier on May 3, 4 and 5, with nearly 40 HIT Songwriters with over 125 #1 HITS and hundreds of additional charted songs to their credit performing. Single-day tickets start at $25 per day. These great songwriters give the attendees the ability to peek behind the curtain and learn the story behind the songs, along with hearing the writers perform them as well.

‘First Date,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32.50, including fees. Book tickets here. The 2012 musical takes the audience through the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles set up by friends and family. The two have nothing in common: Aaron is a conservative banker, Jewish, and looking for a meaningful relationship, while Casey is an artist and a little too funky for Wall Street. With the influences of their friends and family (played out in their imaginations) as well as the effects of social media (Google, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube personified), this first date seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all. With a contemporary rock score, FIRST DATE gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment.













In Coming Days:





May 4: The 1964 Arrest of 16 Rabbis in St. Augustine: Palm Coast Historical Society and Museum Presents a Free Speaker Event: "The June 18th, 1964 Arrest of 16 Rabbis in St. Augustine... and Why It Matters" By Speaker Dr. Michael Butler. At the Palm Coast Community Center, 10 a.m. Free refreshments served at 9:30 a.m. Please register at www.parksandrec.fun or call 386-986-2323. Sponsored in part by Florida Humanities, the City of Palm Coast, and Visit Flagler



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Diary: Somewhere in this universe sits a pair of ravaged and diminished human beings, possibly Adam and Eve as they might seem after a few centuries in hospice care: those are the two people who, time after time, town after town, street after street, year after year, come up with our street names–our Dingleberry Drives, our Rucksack Avenues, our Hairy Chestnut Boulevards, our Pulchritude Parkways (if only street names were that countercultural). Because who else comes up with them, other than a recyletron regurgitating them from a vast tub of worn words every time a new subdivision swathes creation? That’s for street names. Which two creatures come up with paint names? Ambling the aisles of Home Depot the other day, we stopped by the paint aisle, since we are still in reconstruction mode after our minor flood here, and studied what colors we should buy. The names though were something else. Not that we were looking at these colors (not for us, those sizzles), but in the row of reds to orange, you could choose from: Emergency Zone (the color was no different than an Emergen-C powder sold at Walgreens), Sizzling Sunset, Mandarin, Bergamot Orange, Inferno, Bonfire Night, Japanese Koi, and Tart Orange. The bluish-whitish-gray spectrum was just as nonsensical: Pink Sea Salt, Peach Sachet, Seed Pearl, Marshmallow Whip, Everblooming, Fruit Salad (did I mention these were for the dullest drays?), Paper Heart, Pumpkin Essence. You have to name these things, so you could always argue that any name will do, but at that point might as well name colors after actual names: Immanuel Kant, Baruch Spinoza, Julius Caesar. Here are a few more from a color difficult to describe, a very faint tan tinged with scarlet hues: Tostada, Practical Tan, Crepe, Honey Tea, Real Cork, Summerwood, Flax Straw, Antique Treasure. Turns out paint-naming must be a thing, with, no doubt soon, a sure-fire major and endowed chair about to be announced at New College of Florida. —P.T.

Now this:









