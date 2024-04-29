The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 29, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Coffee Chat and Town Hall Meeting with Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, 8 a.m. aat Panera Bread, 5880 State Rte 100. It’s a free and public event for which you may sign up here. Through the Strategic Action Plan process–that is, the city council’s goals–each council member has prioritized engaging with Palm Coast residents to foster a stronger community connection and ensure that all voices are heard in shaping the future of the city.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.













In Coming Days:





Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.



April 27: Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



Starting May 2: The Palm Coast Songwriters Festival is scheduled for May 2-5 at the Daytona State College Amphitheater, 545 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast, and other venues, including JT's Seafood Shack at 5224 North Oceanshore Boulevard. Check the schedule for details. Starting at 5 p.m. May 2, midday or earlier on May 3, 4 and 5, with nearly 40 HIT Songwriters with over 125 #1 HITS and hundreds of additional charted songs to their credit performing. Single-day tickets start at $25 per day. These great songwriters give the attendees the ability to peek behind the curtain and learn the story behind the songs, along with hearing the writers perform them as well.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: There was a time when this space was almost entirely given to notable dates in history–“the history of blood,” mostly, as Edward Gibbon put it, borrowing from Bayle’s idea that “history, properly speaking, is nothing but a list of the crimes and misfortunes of the human race”–and the occasional birthday. Today’s would be Duke Ellington’s, but that’ll be left to the item below. A few days ago I missed an important birthday. We all did. Cynthia Ozick turned 96 on April 17. Like Clint Eastwood, who just finished yet another movie at 92, or is it 93, Ozick has kept writing. I have always known her as old, of her own pen, having once read, and (amazingly, ironically, considering the topic) never forgotten the opening paragraph of her piece on Alfred Chester, the critic, in a New Yorker of 1992, when she was barely of Social Security age. It’s the image of Ozick looking at her reflection in a shop window that’s stayed with me all these years, and that I invariably think of when I see the daily debris of my decrepitude accumulate on my own reflection in the bathroom mirror: “The other day,” Ozick wrote, “I received in the mail a card announcing the retirement of an old friend–not an intimate but an editor with whom, over the years, I have occasionally been entangled, sometimes in rapport, sometimes in antagonism. The news that a man almost exactly my contemporary could be considered ready to retire struck me as one more disconcerting symptom of a progressive un-reality. I say “one more” because there have been so many others. Passing my reflection in a shopwindow, for instance, I am taken by surprise at the sight of a striding woman with white hair: she is still wearing the bangs of her late youth, but there are shocking pockets and trenches in her face; she has a preposterous dewlap; she is no one I can recognize. Or I am struck by a generational pang: the discovery that the most able and arresting intellects currently engaging my attention were little children when I was first possessed by the passions of mind they have brilliantly mastered.” Which evokes a line by Allan Gurganus in one of hos stories: “You really notice your looks only once you’ve lost them.” One’s looks, such as they ever were. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



