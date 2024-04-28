The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 28, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy, highs in the lower 80s. Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The City of Palm Coast Public Works Department is hosting its “Keep Palm Coast Clean” litter pick-up event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Public Works Department located at 1 Wellfield Grade off of US-1. Multiple roadways are listed as focus areas for the event. This litter clean-up initiative encourages residents to help pick up trash in the community. It protects our environment and keeps our City looking beautiful. The event is FREE to participate and still accepting volunteers. Those Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can send an email to [email protected].

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Briefing & introduction along with location assignments

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. On-site cleanup

12 p.m. End the day adjourn from locations

*Rubber gloves, trash bags, and water will be provided to all volunteers. During the cleanup, 2-3 trucks will be picking up bags along the routes. Please do not put trash in personal vehicles. Weight of total trash collected will be done at the end of the event and results will be shared by the Communications & Marketing team. To ensure the safety of all volunteers, please do not clean up trash in the medians. All trash cleanup will be conducted on the shoulder of the road and along the swales in order to stay clear of moving vehicles. If you must cross the road, please do so at a crosswalk. For more information, please contact the City of Palm Coast Public Works Department at 386-986-2360.

Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival, Saturday 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hastings Main Street, 301 N. Main Street, Hastings. See the full schedule here. Experience a weekend like no other at the upcoming Cabbage, Potato, and Bacon Festival! This lively event offers a delightful mix of entertainment, highlighted by The Great Hastings Mow Down Lawn Mower Races that promise to ignite your excitement. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just love a good challenge, lace up your shoes for The Spud Run 5K & 10K, where fitness meets festival spirit. Join in on community tours, captivating cooking demonstrations, and more. Indulge in local flavors at the outdoor market, and mark your calendars for the not-to-be-missed Chef “Taste of Hastings” event on Saturday evening, featuring live music and a silent auction.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘First Date,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32.50, including fees. Book tickets here. The 2012 musical takes the audience through the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles set up by friends and family. The two have nothing in common: Aaron is a conservative banker, Jewish, and looking for a meaningful relationship, while Casey is an artist and a little too funky for Wall Street. With the influences of their friends and family (played out in their imaginations) as well as the effects of social media (Google, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube personified), this first date seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all. With a contemporary rock score, FIRST DATE gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment.









‘Hysteria,’ At Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of “Hysteria,” Terry Johnson’s clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud’s brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:





Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.



April 27: Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



Starting May 2: The Palm Coast Songwriters Festival is scheduled for May 2-5 at the Daytona State College Amphitheater, 545 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast, and other venues, including JT's Seafood Shack at 5224 North Oceanshore Boulevard. Check the schedule for details. Starting at 5 p.m. May 2, midday or earlier on May 3, 4 and 5, with nearly 40 HIT Songwriters with over 125 #1 HITS and hundreds of additional charted songs to their credit performing. Single-day tickets start at $25 per day. These great songwriters give the attendees the ability to peek behind the curtain and learn the story behind the songs, along with hearing the writers perform them as well.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

In medias res: Meanwhile, in the West Bank, where wanton violence by the Israeli army and colonist terrorists has only increased since the Gaza invasion, we get this disturbing account from Btselem, the Israeli human rights organization, and the video above: “On Thursday, 4 January 2024, around 11:00 P.M., posts on social media reported that soldiers were on their way to the village of Beit Rima. Several young Palestinian men gathered at the village roundabout and along the main road, and prepared to throw stones at them. The soldiers arrived at the village about an hour later. The young men threw stones at the military jeeps and the soldiers fired tear gas canisters and live shots. No one was hurt. The jeeps then drove on towards the nearby village of Deir Ghasana. The jeeps drove back into Beit Rima at around 1:00 A.M. About 15 young men were waiting at the roundabout. They set fire to tires and placed obstacles on the main road, and when the jeeps got closer, threw stones at them. One of the young men also hurled a Molotov cocktail. The jeeps continued driving and the young men remained at the roundabout. In security camera footage from around 2:20 A.M., the young men are seen standing at the roundabout, when suddenly, soldiers open fire at them. Testimonies collected by B’Tselem indicate that the young men knew the soldiers had set up ambushes nearby, but not exactly where. Three young men sustained gunshot wounds. Two of them, who were lightly injured, fled. The third, Nader Arhimi, 29, was wounded in the left thigh and fell over. When his brother Muhammad, 25, and Usayed Rimawi, 17, rushed to help him, live shots were fired at them too. Rimawi was hit in the abdomen and Muhammad Arhimi in the pelvis. Nader tried to escape on his own, but was then shot in the other leg and fell down. Muhammad managed to escape and was later taken to hospital. Soldiers arrived and went over to the injured men. One bandaged Nader’s wounded leg and another used his foot to turn over Rimawi, who was having trouble breathing by then. One of the soldiers took a picture of the two men, and then the soldiers left. The two were taken to hospital, where Rimawi was pronounced dead. Nader had leg surgery and was discharged after a week. Muhammad had a pelvic fracture and was discharged after two days. In response to the incident, the IDF Spokesperson stated that “troops entered Beit Rima overnight Thursday into Friday as part of a ‘counter-terrorism operation’” and that they “fired at suspects who threw explosives and firebombs at them.” This response is entirely divorced from reality: The men who were shot did not know where the soldiers were hiding and in any case could not have thrown anything at them. Moreover, the testimonies collected by B’Tselem show that after shooting and injuring one man, the soldiers opened fire at men who tried to help him, and were not responding to any action on their part.” —P.T.

Now this:









