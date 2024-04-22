The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 22, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.













In Coming Days:





Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.



April 27: Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Notably: They made a desert and called it peace. The line is attributed to Tacitus quoting Calagus, a warlord of the first century from what today is known as Scotland. Accurate or not, it’s accurate as far as Israel’s miserable razing of Gaza is concerned. Israel is calling it quits but for its usual way of occupying foreign land and calling it something else, the way it occupied a swath of south Lebanon’s land along the Israeli border from 1982 to 2000, calling it a “security zone.” This occupation zone now splits Gaza in two, because splitting Gaza from the West Bank, and splitting the West Bank in about 50 disparate pieces, isn’t enough. Israel is going to balkanize Gaza too. It’s having its “mission accomplished” moment. We all remember Bush the Littler on the USS Abraham Lincoln on may 1, 2003, after his stage-managed landing in a fighter jet (“In this battle, we have fought for the cause of liberty, and for the peace of the world. Our nation and our coalition are proud of this accomplishment,” he said as Iraq was balkanizing into civil war and preparing to claim over 100,000 lives, including 4,00 American lives.) The Israelis have killed about 33,000 Palestinians to date in gaza, among them a few thousand Hamas militants. But Hamas isn’t dead, nor defeated, and that alone, as in the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2006, is enough, in the fanaticism of the region, to lend the propaganda victory to Hamas. But it couldn’t have been otherwise short of an actual razor-wire-to-razor-wire genocide, and that much, Israel would not have been allowed to carry out. What it hopes is that by destroying 70 percent of homes in Gaza, some sort of exodus to Arab countries will now follow, slowly emptying Gaza as a “humanitarian” expedient, but in fact as a fulfillment of the neo-Zionist (as opposed to its more honorable, more co-existing antecedent) push to cleanse as much of the West Bank and Gaza of Palestinians as possible. Massacres only go so far. But The Economist has it right in its latest headline: “The IDF is accused of military and moral failures in Gaza.” Haaretz has it more right. It ran this analysis by Anshel Pfeffer on its front page, across six columns at the top of the page, on April 11, headlined: “Israel’s military maneuver in Gaza was a pointless success.” In sum: “A successful maneuver without a viable strategy to follow it is just that: a maneuver for the sake of maneuvering. In hindsight, a more limited ground offensive was called for, which would have caused Hamas and Gaza less damage but would have left Israel with more options afterward.” The story below that one, still on the front page but below the fold, since Arabs are always second, third and last-class human beings in Israeli eyes (at least Haaretz recognizes their existence, as the Jerusalem Post and most AIPAC-aligned Americans do not): “There’s no way to quantify the suffering in Gaza.” —P.T.

Now this:









