The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Ormond Beach Celtic Festival, Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Admission: $12 – under 12 free. The festival is on both sides of Granada Avenue at the east end of the bridge. See the entertainment schedule here.

Billy Strings at St. Augustine Amphitheater, 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine. Call the box office Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otherwise see the amphitheater’s website, or click for tickets here. Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Strings is nominated for three awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Me/And/Dad), Best American Roots Song (“California Sober” feat. Willie Nelson) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“High Note” with Dierks Bentley).

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:





Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.



April 27: Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Notably: The following brief story, reproduced here in full, was on page 2 of The New York Times on this day in 1904, under the headline: “Policeman ‘Mackerel’ Thought Remark Fishy and Grabbed Miss Herring.” The story: “A rather well-dressed woman, who later gave her name to the police as ‘Miss Stuyvesant Herring of Chicago, Ill.,’ stopped at the corner of Twenty-ninth Street and Broadway last night and made an address to a large crowd. In her speech she drew a strange comparison between the refinement of Chicago and that of Nev York–the Tenderloiln in particular. “Chicago,” she said, “is a domestic city–a city of homes, a city where the atmosphere breathes peace and calm to the weary. But New York!” And the woman’s voice arose to a pitch that threatened much malediction; “New York was born bad! The very atmosphere is intoxicating! Look at me. I arrived–” So did Policeman Macron, who took the woman in charge. “Your name, please?” Inquired the woman mildly. “Macron,” replied the policeman modestly. “Pleased to meet you. Mine’s Herring; Miss Stuyvesant Herring of Chicago, Ill.” At the station the woman refused her real name and address on the ground, she said, that she was “temporarily incapable” of being discreet. “It is the atmosphere of New York,” she informed the matron as she was being led to a cell.”

Now this:









