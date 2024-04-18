FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 18, 2024

clay jones
From Clay Jones: “If Iran’s intention was to cause serious damage to Israel, then we have nothing to fear from them. If they were trying to hit valuable targets [April 13], then they really suck at warfare. But the thing is, they probably weren’t trying to hit anything of value, including lives. Sure, Israel with the support of the United States is very good at defending themselves, but are they so good that they can prevent over 300 Iranian missiles and drones from doing any damage? Maybe? Israel claims 99 percent of the drones and missiles were intercepted. I believe Iran wanted to make a statement without going to war. Recently, Iranian proxies were hitting U.S. targets in the Middle East without taking any lives. After one of their attacks killed three American servicemembers, the attacks stopped. April 13’s attacks started with drones, thought to be slow-moving Shahed-136 models, which took hours to travel from Iran to Israel. This was either to confuse radar systems or to telegraph the attack and give Israel and the US time to shoot them down. There was also a barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles that coincided when the drones were hitting, but none hit their targets. It’s believed that Iran wanted to attack Israel in a way to inflict little damage while making a huge spectacle. It seems they succeeded.”
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.



Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.





In Coming Days:


Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.

May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.

May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected]

May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.


Notably: Before Atticus Finch there was Clarence Darrow, the criminal defense lawyer every boy (back when girls were told they couldn’t be lawyers) wanted to grow up to be, assuming the boy wanted to be a lawyer, assuming the boy wasn’t growing up in a Republican household, assuming the boy’s parents didn’t consider the working class scum or cheer at every report of skull-cracking at labor strikes, assuming they weren’t fans of the death penalty. Today is Darrow’s birthday anniversary (1857 ). “Defender in a hundred or more murder trials,” his New York Times obituary would read 80 years later, “no client of his had ever died on the gallows or electric chair. He had built up a reputation for himself as a friend of labor and of the downtrodden. His oratory and his philosophy made him known to millions. A kindly, homely personage who dressed in the certainty that clothes do not make the man, he went through life declaring himself an agnostic. But three years ago he declared he no longer had any doubts. He proclaimed himself a materialist whom it had taken fifty years to find out that there is nothing after death.”

FlaglerLive

The Sergeant’s eyes, on the other hand, flamed like wildfire. He angrily demanded an accounting of what had happened in the third of a century since he had laid down his arms. Promises had been made to him; he had expected a nobler America and, for himself, a more purposeful career than the pursuit of lost causes: Adlai Stevenson, John Kennedy, Bob Kennedy, Martin Luther King — all of them irretrievably, irredeemably, irrevocably gone. So the Sergeant felt betrayed. He hadn’t anticipated that his country would be transformed into what it has become, nor his generation into docile old men who greedily follow the Dow-Jones average and carry their wives’ pocketbooks around Europe. As in most dreams, his wrath was implied, not said, but the old man’s protestations were spoken. Indeed, that is how each nightmare ended, with me talking myself awake. Then I would lie in darkness, trembling beneath the sheet, wondering who was right, the uncompromising Sergeant or the compromiser he had become. Here was the ultimate generation gap: a man divided against his own youth. Troubled, I saw no way to heal the split. Kilroy had returned, and this was his revenge. It was ironic. For years I had been trying to write about the war, always in vain. It lay too deep; I couldn’t reach it. But I had known it must be there. A man is all the people he has been. Some recollections never die. They lie in one’s subconscious, squirreled away, biding their time.

–From William Manchester’s Goodbye, Darkness. (1980)

 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

