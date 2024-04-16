The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The board meets again at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building. The meetings are open to the public and include public speaking segments.

Food Truck Tuesday is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Trial notes: In addition to its inherent repugnance (Rommel and his friends’ failed 1944 assassination attempt against Hitler aside), an assassination has the perpetual side effect of preserving the assassin’s name in the memory of the assassinated, like perpetual guano on the tombstone: Ravaillac and Henry IV, Charlotte Corday and Marat (difficult though it is entirely to fault Corday), John Wilkes Booth and Lincoln, Lee Harvey Oswald and Kennedy, James Earl Ray and Martin Luther King. And what’s with these triumviral names for American assassins? They would be better remembered as numbers. But isn’t it the same for more ordinary murders? How is the murderer not forever wedded to his victim in ways no other earthly memory could possibly stain him? The Inhuman Stain: the sequel Roth never wrote. The killer’s name, who will usually live on, at large or in prison, if he’s not himself murdered by the state, will always be associated with his victim’s name, to the dismay of the surviving family. And how much of a murder trial is an extended funeral, a eulogy by other means, with the jury made into the victim’s family for that stretch, given the option of vengefulness as the defense is given the duty to refute, deny, ridicule, defame and smear if necessary? —P.T.

Now this:









