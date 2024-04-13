The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 13, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Town Hall Meeting with Palm Coast Council Member Theresa Pontieri, 9 a.m., at the Lehigh Trailhead near the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. It’s a free and public event for which you may sign up here. Through the Strategic Action Plan process–that is, the city council’s goals–each council member has prioritized engaging with Palm Coast residents to foster a stronger community connection and ensure that all voices are heard in shaping the future of the city.

Shine the Light: Easterseals Autism Awareness Event, 9 a.m. to noon at Riverfront Esplanade Park, 249 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach. There will be Family-friendly activities, Silent Disco headphones for kids, you can meeting with experts, connect and share with other families. FREE raffle and giveaways and more. Questions or vendor information: Call 386-944-7856 or email [email protected]

Palm Coast United Methodist Church Ribbon-Cutting: 10 a.m. at the church’s new campus at at 6500 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast. The new 25,500 square foot building is located at the southeast corner of Matanzas Woods Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway. The church bought 22 acres for a new facility at the Matanzas Woods site in 1999. The $9.2 million project had languished until church member Larry Torino, who was also the city planner for Flagler Beach at the time, proposed selling some of the 22 acres the church owned to help subsidize a new campus. The City of Palm Coast approved rezoning 10 of the acres for commercial usage, which led to Dollar General buying one parcel — its retail store, on Matanzas Woods parkway, has been up and operating since January 2020.









American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

LGBTea Social at Flagler Tea Company, 4 to 6 p.m. at 208B South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All ages. Join us for an all-ages tea social during the winter-spring season on second (2nd) Saturdays each month. Flagler Tea Company offers a variety of teas, refreshers and gluten-free baked goods. We work to create spaces in our county for togetherness and unity, while often visiting local businesses that support our cause. Remember to bring payment to buy your tea and gluten-free pastries.









Daybreak: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow, Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. Tickets $54-$64. Book here. This tribute show celebrates the legendary pop icon’s greatest hits, including “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” and “Can’t Smile Without You.” As part of a tour honoring Barry Manilow’s enduring legacy, this event promises to be a night of nostalgia and timeless melodies, showcasing the best of Manilow’s contributions to pop music. Don’t miss this opportunity to relive the unforgettable songs that have captured the hearts of millions. “DAYBREAK – The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow” promises to be an unforgettable show for fans of Barry Manilow and anyone who loves classic pop music. Get ready to sing along to the timeless tunes and experience the passion and magic of Barry Manilow’s music.

Seawolf Privateers present “Mutiny on the High Seas” at the Palm Coast Community Center’s Sunshine Room., 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6 p.m., April 12 and 13. Get ready for some swashbuckling fun as an all-female pirate crew with a vicious cut-throat prisoner disagrees on how things should be handled aboard the PMS! As hormones flare, and temperatures rise, their judgment becomes irrational, and they plot to turn the tables. Someone will suffer the wrath of the PMS! Reserved Adult Tickets are $50 for a fundraiser to benefit the foster and displaced children here in Flagler County. Silent Auction, Cash Bar, Games of Chance as well. Limit eight per table. Dinner will be provided by Outback on Friday, and Carrabba’s on Saturday. Book here.

‘Bonnie and Clyde, the Musical,’ at Daytona Playhouse: March 29, 30, April 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30pm, March 31, April 7, 14 at 2:00pm. Tickets: $25, $24 and $15 depending on age. Book here. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their craving for excitement and fame send them chasing their dreams. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, the end draws nearer in this exciting musical.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:



April 14: Whitney Lab 5K, 8 a.m., River to Sea Preserve Trails, Marineland. Lace up your shoes for marine science!Join us as we commemorate 50 years of science and discovery at UF Whitney Lab with a 5k Race! Run, walk, or jog with us at the beautiful River to Sea Preserve trails (or anywhere with our virtual option) to celebrate this historic anniversary and support marine conservation. This year's featured animal - the redfish (Sciaenops ocellatus)! All 5K proceeds will go to the Whitney Laboratory gift fund, a fund that powers the lab's programming including community lectures, public education, facilities improvements, public events, and critical student experiences at the lab. It is essential to operating all the programs at the lab! Race limited to 200 participants. Cost: $40, and $45 on the day of the race. Register here.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: This is the day, the day my adulthood began a bit prematurely, a few months after my 10th birthday in Beirut, in 1975, the day every Lebanese of that generation knows the way every American knows of 9/11, the day the civil war started, when the PLO and Christian Phalangists traded ambushes and the country was to know its last true Sunday for 15 years and 200,000 deaths. (My florid account of it all is here.) More recently–starting in 2019, just in time for Covid–the country, after a couple of decades of prosperity, has been sunk in depression induced by the corruption of what passes for leadership there, with half the country living in poverty and the entire country living in chaos. But, so far, no war, aside from the mutual provocations of Israel and Hezbollah along the southern border, those two gangs of goons who, some of them anyway, would like nothing better than to make Gaza of South Lebanon. Only a few weeks ago there was this: “Three and a half years after hundreds of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate ignited at the Beirut port, setting off one of the world’s biggest non-nuclear explosions, Lebanese and French officials put forward a plan for reconstruction and reorganization of the port Wednesday. […] A number of proposals that have been floated for reconstruction and redevelopment of the still-functioning port have floundered, including an ambitious plan suggested in 2021 by a group of German companies to redevelop the port alongside new commercial and residential developments.” The Lebanese will tell you that they’ve been demolished a few dozen times in their history. They always rebuild. They have a tradition to uphold. —P.T.

Now this:









