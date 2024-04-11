The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Palm Coast and Flagler County are under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. today. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. High near 79. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Tonight: a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial of Marcus Avery Chamblin enters its third day at 9 a.m. in Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s courtroom, Room 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Chamblin, 29, is one of two co-defendants facing first degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of of Deon O’Neil Jenkins and the wounding of another man, S.T., as they sat in a car at the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway early the morning of Oct. 12, 2019. Chamblin’s co-defendant, Derrius Bauer, is to be tried in September. See:

Drug Court convenes before County Court Judge Andrea Totten at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

2024 MedNexus Innovation Challenge, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, is hosting the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The pitch competition is open to the public.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. Tonight: “Sea Turtle And Marine Mammal Health Assessments: Insights Into Marine Ecosystem Health,” presented by Annie Page. The talk will cover health assessments of wild sea turtles, dolphins, and whales, and will include examples of current and recently completed research projects from our Marine Wildlife Veterinary Medicine & Research Program at FAU Harbor Branch. Dr. Annie Page is an Associate Research Professor & Clinical Veterinarian at Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. She also serves as the Harbor Branch Associate Director of Education and is Co-Director of the Marine Science & Oceanography Master’s Program. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Palm Coast Hotel and Suites, 120 Garden Street North in Palm Coast. (Note the recent change of venue.) The “Gathering,” as the club prefers to call it, is open to all like-minded people, so please join in. If you like what you hear, become a dues paying member. The gathering begins with a brief business meeting, followed by a discussion or a guest speaker. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit our website at http://palmcoastdemocraticclub.org/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/palmcoastdemclub/permalink













In Coming Days:



April 14: Whitney Lab 5K, 8 a.m., River to Sea Preserve Trails, Marineland. Lace up your shoes for marine science!Join us as we commemorate 50 years of science and discovery at UF Whitney Lab with a 5k Race! Run, walk, or jog with us at the beautiful River to Sea Preserve trails (or anywhere with our virtual option) to celebrate this historic anniversary and support marine conservation. This year's featured animal - the redfish (Sciaenops ocellatus)! All 5K proceeds will go to the Whitney Laboratory gift fund, a fund that powers the lab's programming including community lectures, public education, facilities improvements, public events, and critical student experiences at the lab. It is essential to operating all the programs at the lab! Race limited to 200 participants. Cost: $40, and $45 on the day of the race. Register here.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Afterlives, I: The opening page of the always lovely historian Henrik van Loon’s 1921 Story of Mankind, with his own just as lovely illustrations, imagines a bird sharpening its beak on massive monolith once every thousand years. “When the rock has thus been worn away, then a single day of eternity will have gone by,” van Loon writes. Eternity is a dangerous concept–dangerous to think about, because the more you think about it, the deeper the abyss you’re staring into, maybe even–for some of us, though I’m not sure I’d include myself just yet–the more seductive the abyss becomes, if only to get it over with. At the heart of all eternities’ paradox is the one Augustine’s dour and dismal Catholicism has never resolved: if it’s so horrible to be a human being, as Augustine believed, and it’s so wonderful to be in paradise, as Augustine believed, then why aren’t we all following Jim Jones in our own little Guyanas? Why bother with this purgatory? Archimedes–he of eureka moments–is said to have estimated the number of grains of sand it would take to fill the universe, at least the universe as it was known in his day, which was something like the distance between two houses in the P Section compared to what we know it to be today–on that scale, it would be closer to the size of the planet, though I suspect even now we are undercounting by the size of a few eternal universes. At any rate, he put the number of necessary sand grains at what today would be termed 10 to the power 63. Going from that principle, I try to imagine the entire known universe going back to its original recesses those 13 or 14 billion years ago. I fill it all with sand. Then I count: one grain of sand every billion centuries, and apply the van Loon principle: each grain of sand would be one day of eternity. Poetic? Esoteric? Or just awful, or awfully irrelevant? What, about eternity, can possibly be so attractive, even if it were–especially if it were–a paradise of sorts? What is this “rage to want to prove, this arrogance to want to measure the infinite and make it tangible,” as Flaubert put it (“… la rage de vouloir prouver, l’orgueil de vouloir mesurer l’infini et d’en donner une solution”). Who would want it even even a fraction of a grain of sand? Who could stand it? Who wouldn’t ant to rebel? As I let my treacherous mind wander down these paths I find myself sympathizing with the fallen angels, as if Satan was onto something: paradise was unbearable. Satan had to make it interesting, and did so. Isn’t that what we do here and now, on a daily basis? Sabotage ourselves, fuck up our lives, our family members’ lives, our jobs, our fortunes, just to make it interesting? If there is an eternity, it would, for sanity’s sake, have to be disinvented. —P.T.

Now this:









