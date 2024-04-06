The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 6, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series: Vincent Adejumo on the Ocoee Massacre, A free lecture, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Ocoee is a small town in west Orange county first settled in the 1850s. On November 2, 1920, July Perry and Mose Norman, both of whom were Black, attempted to vote at the local polling stations. However, the Klu Klux Klan attacked and killed multiple Black citizens of the town. This presentation investigates the political and racial circumstances around the massacre and how it applies to Ocoee today.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert–and FlaglerLive’s culture writer–will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum’s south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: “Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book.”

‘Bonnie and Clyde, the Musical,’ at Daytona Playhouse: March 29, 30, April 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30pm, March 31, April 7, 14 at 2:00pm. Tickets: $25, $24 and $15 depending on age. Book here. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their craving for excitement and fame send them chasing their dreams. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, the end draws nearer in this exciting musical.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:



April 7: AAUW 40th Anniversary Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Uncork'd, 213 South Second Street, Flagler Beach, featuring drinks, music, appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $25, a price that includes one glass of wine and one appetizer. Buy tickets here or at Chez Jacqueline, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Palm Coast (Cash or Check). For four decades, AAUW--American AAssociation of University Women--has served Flagler County by funding academic scholarships for women and girls and contributing to various local charitable programs including Flagler County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus. Since 2013, the organization has supported Tech Trek, a STEM program that offers two summer camps in Florida for 7th grade girls at Stetson University and Florida Atlantic University and, since 2016, it has provided Arts Grants for local students in middle school through 11th grade.



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.





April 11: 2024 MedNexus Innovation Challenge, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, is hosting the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The pitch competition is open to the public.





April 14: Whitney Lab 5K, 8 a.m., River to Sea Preserve Trails, Marineland. Lace up your shoes for marine science!Join us as we commemorate 50 years of science and discovery at UF Whitney Lab with a 5k Race! Run, walk, or jog with us at the beautiful River to Sea Preserve trails (or anywhere with our virtual option) to celebrate this historic anniversary and support marine conservation. This year's featured animal - the redfish (Sciaenops ocellatus)! All 5K proceeds will go to the Whitney Laboratory gift fund, a fund that powers the lab's programming including community lectures, public education, facilities improvements, public events, and critical student experiences at the lab. It is essential to operating all the programs at the lab! Race limited to 200 participants. Cost: $40, and $45 on the day of the race. Register here.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Flagler Beach City Commissioner Scott Spradley, Writing in his personal Facebook page on Thursday: “In 2009, I was settling in with the move of my Law Firm from Orlando to Flagler Beach. Early on, I discovered The Waffle Cone Ice Cream Shop, which was a block from my office. At the time, I was craving a new source of sugar, having given up alcohol in October of that year. So I frequented Waffle Cone every night, and became acquainted with staff there, including a delightful high school student named Lauren. Over time, Lauren was a fill in babysitter for my daughter Alyson. Then, Lauren helped out as a receptionist at my Law Firm, all the while being pleasant, capable and dependable. In 2011, I lost my receptionist, as Lauren found a ‘real’ job, with the Palm Coast Parks & Recreation dept. Fast forward to 2024, and I find myself as a Flagler Beach City Commissioner. As for Lauren? Well…my loss is the City of Palm Coast’s gain, as yesterday, Lauren Johnston became the Palm Coast City Manager. What a crazy world it is!! I am sure after knowing Lauren for well over a decade, she will do a fantastic job for Palm Coast and its residents. I wish Lauren well and know all of you will welcome her into the fold. Way to go Lauren! ” (Johnston replied: “Thank you so much for the support over the years! I’m grateful to have people like you celebrate these achievements! Looking forward to continuing to collaborate on projects!” —P.T.

Now this:









